Sunlands Technology Group (STG) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strategic Realignment Boosts ...

Total Revenue: RMB491.3 million, a 6.4% decrease year-over-year.

Net Profit: RMB89.3 million, an 8.6% increase from the previous quarter.

Cost of Revenues: Increased by 28% to RMB82.1 million.

Gross Profit: Decreased by 11.1% to RMB409.2 million.

Operating Expenses: RMB343.4 million, a 1.4% increase year-over-year.

Sales and Marketing Expenses: Increased by 2.7% to RMB303 million.

General and Administrative Expenses: Decreased by 1.8% to RMB34.5 million.

Product Development Expenses: Decreased by 30.5% to RMB5.8 million.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash: RMB535.9 million as of September 30, 2024.

Short-term Investments: RMB257.9 million as of September 30, 2024.

Deferred Revenue: RMB920.6 million as of September 30, 2024.

Fourth Quarter Revenue Outlook: Expected to be between RMB450 million to RMB470 million.

Release Date: November 22, 2024

Positive Points

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) reported a net profit increase of 8.6% from the previous quarter, demonstrating effective strategic realignment.

Total enrollments grew by 11.2% year-over-year, indicating successful adaptation to evolving customer needs.

The interest, professional skills, and certification preparation sector contributed significantly to revenue, accounting for 33.6% of total revenues.

Early investments in interest-based education for older adults have yielded significant returns, aligning with demographic shifts.

The company maintains strong cash flow from operating activities, providing flexibility for strategic adjustments and risk management.

Negative Points

Net revenues decreased by 6.4% year-over-year, primarily due to a decline in gross billings from post-secondary courses.

Cost of revenues increased by 28%, driven by higher costs associated with sales of goods such as books and learning materials.

Gross profit decreased by 11.1% due to lower gross profit from sales of goods.

Operating expenses increased by 1.4%, with sales and marketing expenses rising by 2.7% due to increased headcount.

The company expects a decrease in net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024, projecting a decline of 13.2% to 16.9% year-over-year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an overview of Sunlands Technology Group's financial performance for the third quarter of 2024? A: Tongbo Liu, CEO, reported that Sunlands' total revenue for Q3 2024 was RMB491.3 million, a slight sequential decline of 0.2%. However, net profit increased by 8.6% to RMB89.3 million, driven by strategic realignment towards high-return areas. The company maintained steady growth despite external pressures, highlighting the effectiveness of its business model.

