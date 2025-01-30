Should Sundance stay in Utah? State leaders and locals rally to keep the independent film festival

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — With the 2025 Sundance Film Festival underway, Utah leaders, locals and longtime attendees are making a final push — that could include paying millions of dollars — to keep the world-renowned film festival as its directors consider uprooting.

Thousands of festivalgoers affixed bright yellow stickers to their winter coats that read “Keep Sundance in Utah" in a last-ditch effort to convince festival leadership and state officials to keep it in Park City, its home of 41 years.

Gov. Spencer Cox said previously that Utah would not throw as much money at the festival as other states hoping to lure it away. Now his office is urging the Legislature to carve out $3 million for Sundance in the state budget, weeks before the independent film festival is expected to pick a home for the next decade.

It could retain a small presence in picturesque Park City and center itself in nearby Salt Lake City, or move to another finalist — Cincinnati, Ohio, or Boulder, Colorado — beginning in 2027.

“Sundance is Utah, and Utah is Sundance. You can’t really separate those two," Cox said. “This is your home, and we desperately hope it will be your home forever."

Festival Director Eugene Hernandez told reporters last week that they had not made a final decision. An announcement is expected this year by early spring.

Colorado is trying further to sweeten its offer. The state is considering legislation giving up to $34 million in tax incentives to film festivals like Sundance through 2036 — on top of the $1.5 million in funds already approved to lure the Utah festival to its neighboring state.

Cincinnati approved a resolution allocating $2.5 million to Sundance if festival leaders relocate to southwest Ohio. Yet money may not be the ultimate draw.

Sundance leaders say the festival has outgrown the ski town it helped put on the map decades ago, and they worry it has developed an air of exclusivity that takes the focus away from the films. An ideal home would make Sundance more centralized, affordable and accessible to all who appreciate independent film.

Some festivalgoers and industry leaders worry Sundance would lose its identity outside its idyllic mountain hometown.

Roger and Carin Ehrenberg, major donors to the festival, said they would stop attending regularly if the festival was outside Utah. Sundance is a “magical experience” for the New York City philanthropists, they said, due in large part to the atmosphere in Park City.

“If it goes to Cincinnati, maybe once in a blue moon we would go, but it wouldn't be a regular thing," Carin Ehrenberg said. “For us, it’ll lose its appeal.”

