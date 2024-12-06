Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Among the Most Profitable Oil Stocks To Invest In

In This Article:
We recently published a list of the 8 Most Profitable Oil Stocks To Invest In. In this article, we are going to take a look at why Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is one of the best oil stocks to invest in.
OPEC Anticipated to Hold Oil Supply
One of the leading oil-producing regions, OPEC countries and its allies are expected to extend their latest round of oil production cuts for the first quarter of 2025, according to analysts. OPEC+ controls nearly half of the world’s oil production and supply. The oil governing body was planning to initiate unwinding output cuts through 2025. However, the decline in global demand and output outside OPEC could impact oil prices.
“Market participants are closely watching to see if OPEC+ will focus on bolstering prices by extending production cuts, or opt to defend its share of the global crude oil market by easing those cuts,” said Satoru Yoshida, commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities. Yoshida added that the OPEC decision to cut oil supply would potentially have a short-term impact. Still, the market is anticipated to rise by the year-end following the takeover of the Trump administration.
READ ALSO: Jim Cramer’s Latest Lightning Round: 11 Stocks to Watch and Jim Cramer on AMD and Other Stocks.
The OPEC+ countries are holding around 5.86 million barrels per day of output, which accounts for almost 5.7% of global demand. To support the oil market, the oil supply has been managed in a series of steps agreed since 2022. The OPEC members had planned an output increase of 180,000 barrels per day for January 2025. The non-OPEC+ countries are expected to boost the oil supply by almost 1.5 million barrels per day in 2025. Nevertheless, the global oil benchmark Brent Crude has mostly traded between $70 to $80 per barrel in 2024, while it hit a 2024 low below $69 in September.
The global oil market is impacted by several factors including, geopolitical risks, production levels, and OPEC’s strategies. The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah could affect prices, but the new war in Syria could potentially be a new issue for oil producers. However, oil prices remain lower than expected based on inventory fundamentals. In the long term, oil price hikes above $100 are less likely to occur due to the impact of U.S. shale production over the past decade.
With that, let’s take a look at where Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) ranks among the most profitable oil stocks to invest in.
An oil rig pumping station with a clear sky behind it, illustrating the company's wide range of activities in the oil and gas business.
Our Methodology
To compile our list of the 8 most profitable oil stocks to invest in, we scanned oil stocks through Finviz Screener using two indicators. We shortlisted the stocks with a minimum net income of $2.5 billion or more in the trailing twelve months (TTM) and a 5-year net income compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 10%. From that list, we narrowed our choices to the 8 stocks widely held by hedge funds, as of Q3 2024. As of the third quarter, the list is ranked in ascending order of hedge fund sentiment.
Why do we care about what hedge funds do? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)
Number of Hedge Funds Holders: 47
5-Year Net Income CAGR: 10.11%
TTM Net Income: $5.92 Billion
Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is one of the top oil stocks with the biggest upside potential according to analysts. The company specializes in oil sands development, refining, and marketing petroleum products. The segments through which Suncor operates include oil sands, exploration and production (E&P), and refining and marketing. The company generates revenue through the production and sale of crude oil, gasoline, diesel, and petrochemicals. Suncor primarily sells its products to industrial users, retailers, and transportation sectors.
Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) wells in Alberta are giving a remarkable output. In October, record gains at the Firebag oil sands site were reported, denoted as a “rock star” operation by the producer’s chief executive. In Q3, the company reported a record quarterly production of approximately 488,000 barrels per day. In October, the company produced about 284,000 barrels per day, up by 14% from September. Suncor’s high production is mainly driven by its Firebag site, which recorded the majority of production in October.
Suncor Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:SU) Firebag is an asset that will help its operations in the long run. The company expects Firebag to restore the potential loss of 30% of its production following the anticipated closure of its Base Plant oil sands mine in the next 10 years. Firebag has already achieved five record months of output in 2024. Suncor Energy seeks the Fort Hills mine as another key asset to contribute to its overall production capacity, while Firebag will remain key to the company’s future growth.
Overall, SU ranks 7th on our list of the most profitable oil stocks to invest in. While we acknowledge the potential of SU as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than SU but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
READ NEXT: 8 Best Wide Moat Stocks to Buy Now and 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.