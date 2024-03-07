Has SunCoke Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE:SXC) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that SunCoke Energy's (NYSE:SXC) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on SunCoke Energy's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SunCoke Energy is:

9.8% = US$64m ÷ US$646m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.10 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

SunCoke Energy's Earnings Growth And 9.8% ROE

On the face of it, SunCoke Energy's ROE is not much to talk about. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 11%, we may spare it some thought. Moreover, we are quite pleased to see that SunCoke Energy's net income grew significantly at a rate of 52% over the last five years. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that SunCoke Energy's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 26% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is SXC worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SXC is currently mispriced by the market.

Is SunCoke Energy Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for SunCoke Energy is 41%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 59%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like SunCoke Energy is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, SunCoke Energy has been paying dividends over a period of nine years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that SunCoke Energy has some positive attributes. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

