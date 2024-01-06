Sunak’s huge economic bet ahead of an unusual election

Rishi Sunak has given his clearest indication yet that he is aiming for an autumn election - James Manning/PA

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was quick to accuse Rishi Sunak of “squatting” in Number 10 after the Prime Minister gave his clearest indication yet that he is aiming for an autumn election.

Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, picked up the attack line by dubbing the Prime Minister “Squatter Sunak”.

Speaking in Nottinghamshire on Thursday, Sunak said his “working assumption” was to call the general election in the second half of this year, sparking widespread expectations of an autumn poll – the first of its kind since 1974.

British general elections are almost always in late spring, a tradition established in the days when the dates were set in legislation.

“An autumn election is definitely an anomaly,” says Joe Owen, who is leading the general election programme at the Institute for Government.

Sunak’s unusual timing is not, as opponents claim, simply a case of the prime minister squatting in Downing Street as long as possible. It is a careful political bet on the future state of the economy, and in particular household finances.

“I strongly suspect Sunak will go for an autumn election, whilst we’re starting to see the economy emerge from the very, very low levels of growth but before the hardships of winter,” says Lydia Prieg, head of economics at the New Economics Foundation.

To understand the thinking of the Prime Minister and his advisers, it is indicative to look at the “misery index”. This is a metric devised by American economist Arthur Okun that looks at the economic outlook for an average person by combining the unemployment rate with the rate of inflation.

In October 2022, high inflation drove the misery index in Britain to 14.8pc. This far surpassed the last peak recorded during the financial crisis and was the highest reading since 1992.

Now, the number is falling rapidly. By October 2023, it was 8.8pc.

Capital Economics expects the index to fall to 5.7pc by June this year, the lowest level since the start of 2021.

Story continues

The slump is being driven by inflation: it fell to 3.9pc in November, down from a peak of 11.1pc in October 2022 and Deutsche Bank expects it to fall below the Bank of England’s 2pc target rate in May.

“Inflation is falling faster and further than we, or anyone else, expected,” says Sanjay Raja, a senior economist at the bank.

Slowing inflation and steady unemployment is just one of the economic fair winds at Sunak’s back.

Real wages are rising. Markets have brought forward expectations for rate cuts, easing mortgage pain. The housing market is expected to recover.

Falling inflation will increase people’s spending power just as the Chancellor’s increase in the National Living Wage kicks in in April. By May of this year, Deutsche Bank expects real wages will be rising by 2.7pc. Excluding the pandemic years, this will be the fastest pace of growth since 2015.

On top of this, households are in line to save between £10bn and £15bn this year compared to last as a result of falling energy prices, Raja says. Jeremy Hunt’s National Insurance cut, which kicked in on Saturday, will add another £10bn to take home pay.

Sunak and Hunt have been trailing further tax cuts at the Spring Budget, which will take place on March 6. Falling inflation means it is feasible that the Chancellor could have more fiscal headroom. Income tax cuts and a drop in inheritance tax rates are both on the cards.

However, holding out until autumn for an election comes with its own risks.

First, the longer Sunak waits, the more homeowners there will be who have rolled off cheap fixed deals and onto higher rates. 1.5m homeowners have fixed rate mortgages that expire this year.

“Even if interest rates are starting to come down, they will still be higher for those people who are remortgaging,” says Owen at the Institute for Government. “Every month that goes by, more households will see their payments go up.”

Second, Sunak will be taking a gamble on the local and mayoral elections in May.

Owen says: “If those don’t go well, it could remove any momentum that they might have built up after the Budget.”

There are also wider geopolitical risks that are far beyond Sunak’s control. The disruptions to trade through the Red Sea following Israel’s war with Hamas, for example, could bring new inflationary pressures.

Then, there is a question mark over how much Hunt will actually be able to deliver in the Spring Budget. The National Insurance cut was based on “implausibly tight” spending plans, says Owen, and further giveaways could stretch public finances beyond breaking point. If the Budget disappoints, disillusionment may set in.

Sunak is hedging his bets. He has refused to rule out a May election.

However, time may ultimately be the most important thing for the Prime Minister. A spring boost is unlikely to shift the polls quickly.

“Even in the most positive scenario, people are still less well off than they were in 2019. And I don’t think people’s memories are that short,” says Ben Shimshon, chief executive of Thinks Insight & Strategy.

Ryan Shorthouse, executive chair of Bright Blue, says calling the latest possible election may offer Sunak a narrow path to victory.

“Obviously the Prime Minister himself thinks he can still win, so I think it’s almost certain it’s going to be later in the year.”

He adds: “Rishi Sunak likes being Prime Minister, so he wants to be Prime Minister for as long as possible.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.