Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF): A Bearish Investment Perspective

We came across a bearish thesis on Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) on ValueInvestorsClub by deepgame. In this article, we will summarize the bears’ thesis on SLF. The company’s shares were trading at $55.68 when this thesis was published, vs. the closing price of $57.23 on Jan 13.

Sun Life Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance, group benefits, and retirement services. The United States segment consists of group benefits, international, and in-force management services. The Asset Management segment focuses on the design and delivery of investment products.

While it reported robust Q3 earnings, the market has not factored in the headwinds to its key segments. The recent Medicaid eligibility norms expose the dental business to a shrinking base. Dental insurance continues to be highly competitive with price playing a vital role in determining how the industry performs. The difficult market combined with stricter Medicaid norms has led to quarterly misses for major players in this segment.

The stop-loss insurance business is also under pressure due to cyclicity factors that may require higher reserves, unfavorable pricing and a higher loss ratio. Medical and pharmacy costs are set to rise by 8% and 13% in 2025, with direct repercussions on stop-loss expenses that may be higher by mid-teens to 20%. According to Cigna, the largest stop loss underwriter in the US, more dynamic pricing is needed in 2025 to account for elevated costs.

SLF has a higher exposure to Medicaid spending and could be adversely affected by Trump’s policies. The cut in tax rates is likely to be offset by costs arising from public spending with Medicaid being severely affected.

The current TTM EPS multiple is 13.47 and a bear case could lead to a valuation of 9.5x based on 2025 estimates. Assuming an EPS of $4.86 for 2025, the fair value stands at $43.74, or 24% lower than the current market price.

