Summit Industrial Income REIT Reports Continued Strong Performance in First Quarter 2021

Announces a 4.4% Increase to Distributions

TORONTO, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Summit Industrial Income REIT ("Summit" or the "REIT") (TSX: SMU.UN) announced continued solid growth and strong operating performance for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and an increase in monthly cash distributions.

"Following another record year in 2020, our growth and strong operating performance continued in the first quarter of 2021," commented Paul Dykeman, Chief Executive Officer. "Despite the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the broader Canadian economy, we maintained high occupancy levels, increased average monthly rents, and grew the size and scale of our portfolio. Looking ahead, we believe these positive trends will continue, underpinned by strong fundamentals of the Canadian light industrial real estate sector."

"We are pleased to announce today, on behalf of our Board of Trustees, a 4.4% increase in our monthly cash distributions. The increase reflects our view of continued strong operating performance, liquidity position, and our commitment to delivering stable and growing returns to our Unitholders," Mr. Dykeman concluded.

HIGHLIGHTS DURING AND SUBSEQUENT TO Q1 2021:

Financial

  • Total revenue increased by 13.3% driven by portfolio growth, high stable occupancies and rent increases.

  • Net rental income increased by 14.2%.

  • Fair value gain of $104.8 million ($0.625 per Unit) on investment properties.

  • Funds from operations ("FFO1") increased 31.5% to $28.2 million ($0.168 per Unit).

  • FFO per Unit1 increased 8.4% to $0.168 per Unit, despite a 21.7% increase in Units outstanding.

Operational

  • Strong occupancy at 98.2% compared to 98.0% December 31, 2020 and 98.4% at March 31, 2020, with an average lease term of 5.5 years and 1.6% average annual contractual rent steps.

  • Same property net operating income ("NOI")1 increased 2.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, with Quebec and Ontario each contributing 4.9% and 4.5%, respectively.

  • Completed over 530,000 sq. ft. of 2021 lease renewals during the first quarter with a strong 82.8% retention rate, generating a 23.2% increase in rents (44% in the Greater Toronto Area ("GTA") and 49% in the Greater Montreal Area ("GMA")).

  • Substantial pre-leasing on development projects of over 530,000 sq. ft., including 100% of buildings currently under construction.

  • Future lease commitments on approximately 150,000 sq. ft. or 42.4% of vacancy.

  • 83% of rent deferrals granted have been repaid at May 11, 2021, including 99% collection rate on rent deferrals due to be repaid.

__________________

1

Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" section in this press release for further information.

Investing

  • Acquired a 342,830 sq. ft. single-tenant warehousing and logistics facility located in Ajax, Ontario for $68.0 million.

  • Completed the disposition of a non-core investment property located in Edmonton, Alberta for gross proceeds of $5.0 million.

  • Acquired a 765,145 sq. ft. investment property located in Montreal, Quebec for $183.3 million on April 9, 2021 at a 4.5% going-in capitalization rate.

  • Disposed of three non-core investment properties in Ottawa, Ontario on April 23, 2021 for gross proceeds of $49.2 million.

  • Announced expansion of development projects in the GTA with acquisition of interests in four development sites totalling approximately 50 acres with the potential to add approximately 1 million square feet of GLA to the portfolio.

Financing

  • Continued strong liquidity position at March 31, 2021, with approximately $600 million available including cash, borrowing capacity on the REIT's unsecured revolving credit facility, and potential for new financing that could be placed on a portion of the REIT's $1.5 billion of unencumbered properties.

  • Assigned issuer rating from DBRS Limited of BBB (low) with a stable trend on the successful issuance of the REIT's Green Bond offering on April 12, 2021. The $250 million Series C senior unsecured debentures represent the REIT's inaugural Green Bond issuance under its Green Financing Framework.

  • Subsequent to March 31, 2021, repaid $102.8 million in term mortgages set to mature between 2023 and 2026, using proceeds from the Series C senior unsecured debenture offering, lowering the REIT's weighted average interest rate from 3.74% to 2.25%.

Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG")

  • Issued Green Financing Framework in April 2021, which allows the REIT to issue green financing instruments to finance or re-finance Eligible Green Initiatives.

  • Recognized for its commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion by earning a spot on the Globe and Mail's 2021 Report on Business "Women Lead Here" list.

Distribution Increase

  • Announced a 4.4% increase in monthly cash distributions to Unitholders to $0.047 per Unit ($0.564 per Unit annualized) on May 11, 2021.

PORTFOLIO GROWTH

During the first quarter of 2021, the REIT acquired a 342,830 sq. ft. single-tenant warehousing and logistics facility in Ajax, Ontario for a purchase price of $68.0 million. It also completed the disposition of a 30,000 sq. ft. non-core investment property in Edmonton, Alberta for gross proceeds of $5.0 million. Furthermore, subsequent to the end of the first quarter, the REIT acquired a 765,145 sq. ft. investment property in Montreal, Quebec for a purchase price of $183.3 million at a going-in capitalization rate of 4.5%, and sold three non-core multi-tenant investment properties in Ottawa, Ontario for gross proceeds of $49.2 million.

At May 11, 2021, the REIT's portfolio totaled 154 properties aggregating 20.2 million sq. ft. with a net book value of approximately $3.3 billion. During the first quarter of 2021, the REIT recognized fair value gains on its investment properties of $104.8 million ($0.625 per Unit).

CONTINUED STRONG OPERATING PEFORMANCE
Revenue from investment properties for the three months ended March 31, 2021 rose 13.3% due primarily to acquisitions completed over the prior 12 months, continuing strong occupancies and increased rents.

For properties acquired prior to January 1, 2020 and owned during both periods, same property NOI1 rose 2.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the same prior year period due to higher overall rental rates on leasing activities and contractual steps in rent. In the REIT's target markets of Ontario and Quebec, same property NOI1 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 rose 4.5% and 4.9%, respectively, compared to the prior year. Same property NOI1 represented approximately 83.0% of total NOI1 and 88.4% of total GLA for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Net rental income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased 14.2% compared to the same prior year period due to the increase in same property NOI1 and accretive acquisitions completed over the prior 12 months.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, FFO1 was $28.2 million ($0.168 per Unit), an increase of 31.5% from the same prior year period. The increase in FFO1 was due primarily to accretive acquisitions completed over the prior 12 months and strong operating performance. The REIT's growth was accretive to Unitholders in the quarter as FFO per Unit1 rose 8.4% despite the 21.7% increase in Units outstanding.

The REIT's FFO payout ratio1 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was a conservative 80.4% (65.4% including the benefit of the REIT's DRIP) compared to 86.8% (69.5% including the benefit of the REIT's DRIP) in the same prior year period.

PROACTIVE LEASING PROGRAM
Occupancy in the REIT's portfolio remained strong and stable at 98.2% at March 31, 2021 up from 98.0% at December 31, 2020, with a weighted average lease term of approximately 5.5 years. The REIT continues to be proactive in strategically addressing lease maturities well in advance of the lease expiries.

The REIT completed approximately 530,000 square feet of 2021 lease renewals during the quarter with a strong retention rate of 82.8%, generating an average increase in monthly rents of 23.2% over the expiring rent with a significant 44.0% increase over expiring rents in the GTA and 49% in the GMA. The REIT also completed pre-leasing of 100% of buildings currently under construction, and future lease commitments on approximately 150,000 square feet representing 42.4% of vacancy at March 31, 2021. Included in the remaining 2021 lease expiries is 232,098 square feet of space (47,537 square feet in the GMA and 184,561 square feet in the GTA) that will be redeveloped upon lease maturity and 421,881 square feet with lease commitments in place. At May 11, 2021, 1.2% of 2021 lease maturities remain outstanding.

SOLID BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY POSITION
Total assets increased to $3.3 billion at March 31, 2021, up from $3.2 billion at December 31, 2020 due to the acquisition of one property and the disposition of one property in the quarter. Total debt was $1.2 billion at March 31, 2021 consistent with December 31, 2020 levels. At March 31, 2021, the REIT had a pool of approximately $1.5 billion in unencumbered properties.

At March 31, 2021, the REIT's debt leverage ratio1 was 36.4% compared to 46.7% at March 31, 2020. The weighted average effective interest rate on the REIT's loans and borrowings was 2.99% at March 31, 2021 compared to 3.52% at March 31, 2020. Debt service and interest coverage ratios1 were 2.5x and 3.9x, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase from 1.9x and 2.8x, respectively, at March 31, 2020.

At March 31, 2021, the REIT's liquidity remained very strong at approximately $600 million including cash, available borrowing capacity on its unsecured revolving credit facility, and potential for new financing that could be placed on a portion of its $1.5 billion of unencumbered properties.

STRONG AND STABLE RENT COLLECTION
Through the pandemic the REIT has worked diligently with its tenants to collect the majority of its rents. During 2020 the REIT entered into rent deferral agreements with certain tenants for a total of $3.7 million. As of March 31, 2021, $2.5 million of this deferred rent has been repaid on schedule. Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, a further $0.5 million has been repaid, leaving $0.7 million to be repaid over the next 12 months.

DISTRIBUTION INCREASE
The REIT announced today, on behalf of its Board of Trustees, a 4.4% increase in cash distributions to $0.047 monthly, effective for the May 2021 distribution. The increase equates to a new annualized cash distribution of $0.564 per Unit.

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL
A conference call will be hosted by Summit's management team on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 8.30 am EST. The telephone numbers to participate in the conference call are North America Toll Free: (833) 714-0924 and International: (778) 560-2693. Please use the access code 7842156# when requested.

A slide presentation to accompany Management's comments during the conference call will be available prior to the conference call on Summit's website at www.summitiireit.com. The live call will also be available as a webcast. To access the audio webcast please access the link on the website at www.summitiireit.com.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS
The REIT's 2020 Annual General Meeting of Unitholders will be held virtually on Wednesday May 12, 2021 at 10.30 am ET. Details for accessing the virtual meeting are available on the REIT's website at www.summitiireit.com.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS





Three months ended March 31

(in $ thousands, except per Unit amounts, or otherwise indicated)




2021(4)


2020(4)








Portfolio Performance







Occupancy (%)(3)




98.2%


98.4%

Revenue from investment properties




$

52,710


$

46,514

Property operating expenses




$

13,936


$

12,563

Net rental income




$

38,774


$

33,951

Interest expense (finance costs)




$

9,398


$

11,432

Fair value adjustments to investment properties




$

104,848


$

(1,934)

Net income




$

132,422


$

42,952








Operating Performance







FFO(1)




$

28,182


$

21,435

FFO per Unit (1)(2)




$

0.168


$

0.155

Net income per Unit - basic (2)




$

0.789


$

0.312








Distributions







Distributions declared to Unitholders




$

22,663


$

18,620

Distributions per Unit declared to Unitholders(2)




$

0.135


$

0.135








FFO payout ratio without DRIP benefit(1)




80.4%


86.8%

FFO payout ratio with DRIP benefit(1)




65.4%


69.5%








Weighted average Units outstanding(2)




167,823


137,876








Liquidity and Leverage







Total assets




$

3,294,542


$

2,826,722

Total debt (loans and borrowings and lease liability)




$

1,198,400


$

1,319,763








Weighted average effective interest rate(5)




2.99%


3.52%

Weighted average term to maturity (years)(5)




5.1


3.8








Leverage(1)




36.4%


46.7%

Interest coverage (1)




3.9x


2.8x

Debt service coverage (1)




2.5x


1.9x

Debt-to-adjusted EBIDTA(1)




8.0x


10.1x








DBRS Issuer Rating




BBB (low)


-








Investment Properties







Property acquisitions




1


9

Property dispositions




1


-

Number of properties(3)




153


154

Total GLA(in thousands of square feet)(3)




19,393


18,229

(1) Non-GAAP measure. Refer to "Section II - Key Performance Indicators - Financial Indicators" of the MD&A for further information (including definitions and measures).

(2) Includes REIT Units and Class B Exchangeable Units (collectively, the "Units").

(3) Excludes the non-core properties held for sale, as disclosed in the "Investment Properties Held for Sale" section of this MD&A.

(4) Financial metrics include the non-core properties held for sale, as disclosed in the "Investment Properties Held for Sale" section of this MD&A.

(5) Weighted average effective interest rate and weighted average term to maturity is calculated on total loans and borrowings.

Summit's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2021 are available on the REIT's website at www.summitiireit.com.

About Summit

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties across Canada. Summit's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN. For more information, please visit the REIT's website at www.summitiireit.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

The REIT prepares and releases condensed consolidated interim financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS (GAAP). In this release, the REIT discloses and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, FFO per Unit, FFO payout ratio, NOI, same property NOI, leverage ratio, interest coverage ratio, debt service coverage ratio, and debt-to-adjusted EBITDA. The non-GAAP financial measures are further defined and discussed in the MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and filed on SEDAR, which should be read in conjunction with this release. Since these measures are not determined by IFRS, such measures may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other issuers. The REIT has presented such non-GAAP financial measures as management believes the measures are a relevant measure of the ability of the REIT to earn and distribute cash returns to Unitholders and to evaluate the REIT's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to net income or cash flow from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of the REIT's performance. Please refer to "Section II – Key Performance Indicators – Financial Indicators" in the REIT's MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends", "goal" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information concerning Summit's belief that it is on track for another record year in 2021, Summit's returned focus to growth activities and Summit's proactive approach to addressing lease expiries. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Summit, including general economic conditions. Although Summit believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Summit can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed, and given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and government measures to contain it, there is inherently more uncertainty associated with Summit's assumptions as compared to prior periods. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to risks related to: tenant risks, current economic environment, environmental matters, general insured and uninsured risks, COVID-19, and Summit being unable to obtain any required financing and approvals. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Summit undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Summit Industrial Income REIT

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/11/c8498.html

  • Osisko Reports Strong First Quarter 2021 Results

    Figure 1: Composites long section from Agnico Eagle’s April 29, 2021 press release showing exploration highlights on the East Gouldie deposit. Figure 1: Composites long section from Agnico Eagle’s April 29, 2021 press release showing exploration highlights on the East Gouldie deposit. Operating cash flows from royalty and stream segment of $36.7 million Record cash margin of $46.5 million MONTREAL, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the “Company” or “Osisko”) (OR: TSX & NYSE) today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2021. Amounts presented are in Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted. Financial Highlights Earned 19,960 GEOs1 (Q1 2020 –18,159 GEOs)Record revenues from royalties and streams of $49.0 million (Q1 2020 – $37.8 million)Cash margin4 of 94% from royalty and stream interests (Q1 2020 – 91%)Consolidated cash flows from operating activities of $21.3 million (Q1 2020 – $23.8 million) Operating cash flows from the royalty and stream segment2 of $36.7 millionOperating cash flows from the mining exploration and development segment3 (i.e. Osisko Development Corp. – TSX-V:ODV) of ($15.4) million Net earnings attributable to Osisko’s shareholders of $10.6 million, or $0.06 per basic share (Q1 2020 – net loss of $13.3 million, or $0.09 per basic share)Adjusted earnings5 of $18.4 million, or $0.11 per basic share3 (Q1 2020 – $7.5 million, or $0.05 per basic share) Adjusted earnings5 from the royalty and stream segment2 of $23.4 million, or $0.14 per basic share5 Adjusted loss5 from the mining exploration and development segment4 of $5.0 million, or $0.03 per basic share5 Sandeep Singh, President and CEO of Osisko commented on the activities of the first quarter of 2021: “The first quarter saw our royalty and streaming business continue to generate record cash margins and strong operating cash flows. This bodes well as our operating assets continue to perform, ramp up and expand over the coming quarters. We were also able to, relatively cheaply, acquire medium and longer-term royalty exposure to some highly promising exploration and development properties while maintaining a disciplined approach to growth. In Q1, we also progressed our ambition to be a leader in the Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) space with the publication of our inaugural ESG report and by entering into an investment and strategic partnership with Carbon Streaming Corp. The partnership leverages our streaming expertise to fund capital projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.” Financial Highlights by Operating Segment(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) As a result of its 75% ownership in Osisko Development, the assets, liabilities, results of operations and cash flows of the Company consolidate the activities of Osisko Development and its subsidiaries. The table below provides some financial highlights per operating segment. More information per operating segment can be found in the consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2021. For the three months ended March 31, Osisko Gold Royalties (i) Osisko Development (ii) Consolidated 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ $ $ Cash (As at March 31, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2020) (iii)119,650 105,097 200,980 197,427 320,630 302,524 Revenues66,923 52,605 - - 66,923 52,605 Cash margin (iv)46,526 35,322 - - 46,526 35,322 Gross profit34,599 21,622 - - 34,599 21,622 Operating expenses (G&A, bus. dev and exploration)(6,029)(6,217)(5,201)(1,247)(11,230)(7,464)Net earnings (loss)13,464 (12,993)(3,701)(325)9,763 (13,318)Net earnings (loss) per share (v)0.08 (0.09)(0.02)(0.00)0.06 (0.09)Adjusted net earnings (loss) (vi)23,439 9,778 (5,042)(2,231)18,397 7,547 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per basic share (vi)0.14 0.06 (0.03)(0.01)0.11 0.05 Cash flows from operating activities (vii)36,738 25,736 (9,704)(1,936)21,324 23,800 Cash flows from investing activities (vii)(13,781)(23,496)(21,708)(15,152)(29,779)(38,648)Cash flows from financing activities(7,511)48,485 35,613 11,882 28,102 60,367 (i)Osisko and its subsidiaries, excluding Osisko Development and its subsidiaries. Represents the royalties, streams and other interests segment.(ii)Osisko Development and its subsidiaries (carve-out of the mining activities of Osisko prior to the reverse take-over transaction completed on November 25, 2020 and creating Osisko Development). Represents the mining exploration, evaluation and development segment.(iii)As at March 31, 2021 and December 30, 2020.(iv)Cash margin is a non-IFRS financial performance measure which has no standard definition under IFRS. It is calculated by deducting the cost of sales from the revenues. Please refer to the Notes at the end of this press release for a reconciliation.(v)Attributable to Osisko’s shareholders.(vi)Adjusted earnings (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per basic share” are non-IFRS financial performance measures which have no standard definition under IFRS. Please refer to the Notes at the end of this press release for a reconciliation.(vii)Consolidated results are net of the intersegment transactions. Other Highlights Published Osisko’s inaugural ESG report and commitment to the United Nations Global Compact (“UN Global Compact”) Completed an initial investment and strategic partnership of $3.5 million with Carbon Streaming Corp. to promote global decarbonization and biodiversity efforts through carbon credit streaming transactions In February 2021, Osisko repaid a $50.0 million convertible debenture and drew its credit facility by the same amount, thereby reducing the interest payable by approximately 1.5% per annum In February 2021, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (“Agnico Eagle”) and Yamana Gold Inc. (“Yamana”) announced a positive construction decision for the Odyssey underground project (the “Odyssey Project”) at the Canadian Malartic mine. The preliminary economic study shows a total of 7.29 million ounces of resources (6.18 million tonnes at 2.07 g/t Au indicated resources and 75.9 million tonnes at 2.82 g/t Au inferred resources). Underground mine production is planned to start in 2023 and is expected to ramp up to an average of 545,400 gold ounces per year from 2029 to 2039 Acquired for cancellation 347,400 common shares for $4.5 million (average acquisition cost of $12.85 per share) In January and February 2021, Osisko Development Corp. (“Osisko Development”) closed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $79.8 million (of which $73.9 million were received in 2020) In March 2021, Osisko Development closed a brokered private placement of flow-through shares for gross proceeds of $33.6 million Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share paid on April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2021 Select Asset Updates Canadian Malartic Underground Construction Progress Agnico Eagle and Yamana have commenced construction of the Odyssey Project at the Canadian Malartic mine. The preliminary economic assessment published on SEDAR estimates 545,000 ounces of gold per annum from 2029 to 2039, thereby extending the life of mine of our cornerstone asset for decades to come. The ramp and underground project are on schedule with approximately 362 linear metres of development completed in the first quarter of 2021, reaching a depth of 74 metres below surface. Shaft preparation work is underway and construction on the headframe foundation is expected to start in the second quarter of 2021. At the Odyssey Project, a 970-metre step-out drill hole has intersected the eastern down plunge extension of the East Gouldie Zone. This hole intersected 2.7 g/t gold over 10.9 metres, including 3.1 g/t gold over 7.2 metres at approximately 1,995 metres depth (Figure 1). This new intercept is located within the boundaries of Osisko’s 5% net smelter return (“NSR”) royalty and suggests that the current mineral resources at East Gouldie could be expanded significantly down-plunge towards the east. Drilling is also underway to infill the East Gouldie Zone to 75-metre spacing. Highlights from this program include: 6.3 g/t gold over 22.6 metres at 1,482 metres depth and 3.7 g/t gold over 58.6 metres at 1,580 metres depth. Osisko holds a 5% NSR royalty on East Gouldie, Odyssey South and the western half of East Malartic and a 3% NSR royalty on Odyssey North and the eastern half of East Malartic. For more information, refer to Agnico Eagle’s press release dated April 29, 2021 entitled “Agnico Eagle Reports First Quarter 2021 Results - Record Quarterly Gold Production; Drilling Identifies Potentially Significant Extension to the East Gouldie Zone at Odyssey; Updated Climate Change Strategy Outlined in 2020 Sustainability Report” filed on www.sedar.com. https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24870b3e-015e-40d6-bb10-a992f7f26a74 Figure 1. Composites long section from Agnico Eagle’s April 29, 2021 press release showing exploration highlights on the East Gouldie deposit. Upper Beaver/Kirkland Lake Exploration Success and Project Timing In the first quarter of 2021, Agnico Eagle completed 67 drill holes (21,014 metres) at Upper Beaver focused on infill drilling and mineral resource conversion. Highlights from the drilling included 62.6 g/t gold (28.1 g/t capped at 90 g/t gold) and 0.97% copper over 16.8 metres at approximately 1,200 metres depth. This is the best intersection ever reported from Upper Beaver. An update on the drilling program is expected to be released in the second quarter of 2021 and an internal technical evaluation of the project is expected to be completed in late 2021. On April 13, 2021, Agnico Eagle presented an overview of its project pipeline at the World Gold Forum, including the Upper Beaver/Kirkland Lake project. Current development concepts suggest annual production from Upper Beaver of 180-240koz gold at all-in sustaining costs of US$700-750 per ounce. Subject to permitting timelines, production could potentially commence in 2027. Osisko holds a 2% NSR royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Kirkland Lake project, including Upper Beaver. https://s21.q4cdn.com/374334112/files/doc_presentations/2021/AEM_World-Gold-Forum-April-13-14-2021.pdf Osisko Development Progress In the first quarter of 2021, a total of approximately 48,000 metres were drilled as part of the exploration and resource conversion program on the Cariboo gold project. Up to ten diamond drill rigs were utilized. The drilling confirmed down dip extensions of mineralized veins and high grade intercepts within the current mineral resource estimate. Drill highlights included 22.76 g/t over 7 metres at Mosquito Creek and 6.97 g/t over 6.5 metres at Valley Zone. For more information, refer to Osisko Development’s press release dated April 27, 2021 entitled “Osisko Development Intersects 22.76 g/t Gold over 7 Meters and 7.73 g/t Gold over 14 Meters on Island and Cow Deposits Infill and Expansion Drilling” filed on www.sedar.com. Osisko Development expects regulatory permitting approval to begin development of an underground access for a 10,000 tonne bulk sample in the second quarter of 2021. The bulk sample permit intends to replicate the Cariboo Gold Project’s mining conditions by mining two stopes and processing the mineralized material through an ore sorter on site. Recent ore sorter tests have shown excellent capability of excluding waste rock from the processing stream to save on costs and increase feed grade. A new ore sorter was purchased in the last quarter of 2020 and is expected to arrive in Wells during the third quarter of 2021 with test work beginning before year-end. The Bonanza Ledge II mine located on the Cariboo gold project has made significant progress in the first quarter. A stockpile of mineralized material has been transported to the QR mill. The mill is being re-commissioned after conversion to carbon in leach (CIL) and several improved material handling systems. First gold pour from Bonanza Ledge II is expected in Q2. Osisko holds a 5% NSR royalty on the Cariboo property, including the Bonanza Ledge II mine. On the San Antonio project in Sonora Mexico, Osisko Development has initiated a drill campaign to confirm and expand on the Sapuchi gold deposit. They have also initiated metallurgical tests and engineering design to advance the treatment of the gold stockpile mined by the previous operator. Osisko Bermuda Limited, a subsidiary of Osisko, holds a 15% gold and silver stream on the San Antonio project. Mantos Update The Mantos Blancos Concentrator Debottlenecking Project (“MB-CDP”) has achieved a total progress of 79%, in line with the targeted progress. The main project milestones are maintained, with construction scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2021, and the project completion date scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021. The expansion is expected to increase the throughput of the operation’s sulphide concentrator plant from 4.3 million tonnes per year to 7.3 million tonnes per year by the fourth quarter of 2021 and extend the life of the mine to 2035. Annual deliveries of refined silver to Osisko during the first five years following commissioning of the expansion are expected to average approximately 1.2 million ounces of silver per year. Windfall PEA Update In April 2021, Osisko Mining Inc. (“Osisko Mining”) released an updated preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) for the Windfall gold project which estimates an after-tax internal rate of return of 39% and after-tax net present value of $1.5 billion, using a gold price of US$1,500 per ounce. The PEA highlights average gold production of 238,000 ounces per year for the 18 year mine life. The first seven years of full production will average 300,000 ounces per year at an average diluted grade of 8.1 g/t Au. For more information, refer to Osisko Mining’s press release dated April 7, 2021 entitled “Osisko Mining Delivers Positive PEA Update for Windfall”, filed on www.sedar.com. Osisko Mining also announced it has placed an order for grinding equipment and ancillaries from FLSmidth for the Windfall project. The grinding mills have a capacity of processing up to 3,900 tonnes per day based on 92% availability. The equipment is expected to be delivered to the Windfall project in the second half of 2022. Installation will follow, pending successful receipt of all permits and authorizations. For more information, refer to Osisko Mining’s press release dated March 9, 2021 entitled “Osisko Mining Orders Milling Equipment for Windfall”, filed on www.sedar.com. Osisko holds a 2% to 3% NSR royalty on the Windfall project. Eagle Increased Production Plan Victoria Gold Inc. (“Victoria Gold”) has announced the initiation of the “Project 250”, aimed at increasing the average annual gold production of the Eagle mine to 250,000 ounces gold by 2023. The two primary opportunities to increase production are the scalping of fine ore from the crushing circuit and adjusting the seasonal stacking plan. Early engineering on Project 250 is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021. For more information, refer to Victoria Gold’s press release dated April 6 2021 entitled “Eagle Gold Mine First Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights”, filed on www.sedar.com. Osisko holds a 5.0% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property which includes all reported reserves and resources of the Eagle gold mine as well as the Raven, Lynx, and Potato Hills exploration targets. Conversion of Parral Offtake to a Stream In April 2021, GoGold Resources Inc. (“GoGold”) and Osisko Bermuda Limited (“Osisko Bermuda”), a subsidiary of Osisko, entered into an agreement to convert the current capped Parral gold and silver offtake into a life-of-mine gold and silver stream. Under the stream, Osisko Bermuda will receive, effective April 29, 2021, 2.4% of the gold and silver produced from tailings piles currently owned or acquired by GoGold, with a transfer price of 30% of the gold and silver spot prices. Osisko currently has no other offtake agreements on producing assets, therefore, this conversion will streamline financial reporting for Osisko’s royalty and stream segment moving forward Santana Construction Update Minera Alamos Inc. (“Minera Alamos”) has indicated that initial gold production from the Santana project is expected by mid-year. The major construction activities related to the gold recovery plant are now complete and preparations are underway for testing. Final electrical and piping work will be finished in parallel with other site activities leading up to the start of mining operations. The initial heap leach pad area has also been completed and will continue to be expanded concurrently with the commencement of mining activities. For more information, refer to Minera Alamos’s press release dated March 31, 2021 entitled “Minera Alamos Selects Mining Contractor in Preparation for Start of Mining Operations”, filed on www.sedar.com. Osisko holds a 3.0% NSR royalty on the Santana project. Bald Mountain Shift Mines to Royalty Areas Kinross Gold Corporation (“Kinross”) expects higher production over the next three years from the North area of the Bald Mountain mine, with a significant part of production shifting to mining the Winrock (1% Gross Sales Royalty “GSR”), Duke (4% GSR) and Royale (4% GSR) deposits. Kinross also expects to spend US$6.5 million at Bald Mountain in 2021 with an increased focus on drill testing targets identified in 2020 to explore for both intrusive-related and sediment-hosted type deposits that can be potentially converted to mineral resources in subsequent years. Near-mine targets in the North area of Bald Mountain – such as Duke, Galaxy, Bida and Royale – are expected to be explored during 2021. For more information, refer to Kinross’ press release dated February 10, 2021 entitled “Kinross provides update on development projects and full-year 2020 exploration results” and the World Gold Council presentation from April 17, 2021. Falco Updates Horne 5 Feasibility Falco Resources Ltd. (“Falco”) updated its feasibility study to reflect the improved commodity prices and updated costs on the Horne 5 gold project. The capital and operating costs were reviewed to reflect current market conditions for labour, supplies and services. At a gold price of US$1,600 per ounce, the updated feasibility study shows that the Horne 5 Project would generate an after-tax net present value, at a 5% discount rate, of $761 million and an after-tax internal rate of return of 18.9%. For more information, refer to Falco’s press release dated March 24, 2021 entitled: “Updated Feasibility Study Confirms Significant Value of the Horne 5 Project” and filed on www.sedar.com. Osisko holds a silver stream on 90% of the future silver produced from the Horne 5 project, with an option to increase the stream to 100%. Acquisition of New Royalties on Spring Valley, Moonlight and Almaden In April 2021, Osisko completed the acquisition of a portfolio of royalties from two private sellers for cash consideration of US$26 million, including four royalties over the multi-million ounce Spring Valley project located in Pershing County, Nevada. Osisko now holds a 3.0% NSR royalty on claims overlying the core of the current Spring Valley deposit, a 2.0% NSR royalty on claims overlying the prospective high-grade northeastern part of the Spring Valley deposit, and a 0.5% NSR royalty over the broader Spring Valley property. In addition, Osisko acquired a 1.0% NSR royalty on the Moonlight exploration property immediately to the north of Spring Valley, and a 0.5% NSR royalty and 30% gold and silver offtake over the Almaden Project in western Idaho. For more information, refer to Osisko’s press release dated April 12th, 2021 entitled “Osisko Announces Preliminary Q1 2021 Deliveries and Agreement to Acquire Spring Valley Royalties” filed on www.sedar.com. New Liontown Royalty In March 2021, Osisko acquired a 0.8% NSR royalty covering three tenements owned by Red River Resources Limited (“Red River”) in Queensland, Australia for AUD $1.51 million. The royalties were purchased from a third-party and cover the Liontown and Liontown East deposits, which together host a JORC 2012 compliant indicated resource of 1.1Mt of 8.3% Zn Eq and inferred resources of 3.1Mt of 10.2% Zn Eq (0.6% Cu, 1.9% Pb, 5.9% Zn, 1.1g/t Au and 29g/t Ag). All lode systems comprising the resources are open at depth and along strike. Liontown, a high grade, gold-rich polymetallic deposit, is set to be Red River’s third deposit developed for mining on the broader Thalanga property. The Liontown Project is located approximately 32km in a direct line from Red River’s Thalanga operations and 107km by road. In Q1 2021, Red River continued mine design and scheduling activities for the Liontown Project, with the focus being on a combined open pit and underground development with a conceptual mine life of 10+ years. For more information, refer to Red River’s press release dated April 29, 2021 entitled “Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the period ending 31 March 2021”; and the press release dated March 11, 2020 titled “Red River increases Liontown contained gold by 125%”. The third royalty tenement is an exploration licence containing prospective land adjacent to the Thalanga Project being explored by Red River. For more information, refer to Red River’s press release dated March 11, 2021 entitled “RVR survey targets copper-rich mineralisation at Thalanga”. New Vulcan Gold Belt Royalty In March 2021, Osisko acquired a 0.5% NSR royalty on PJX Resources Inc.’s (“PJX Resources”) Gold Shear, Eddy, Zinger and Dewdney Trail properties for $1 million. These properties represent the largest consolidated land package in the Vulcan Gold Belt, a potential new gold camp located near Cranbrook, British Columbia. The Vulcan Gold Belt occurs within the Sullivan base metal mining district. It is an area 60km long by 30km wide with gold in the creeks that has been mined as placer gold since the 1800’s. PJX Resources’ has identified 16 priority targets. For more information, refer to PJX Resources’ press release dated March 1, 2021 entitled “Osisko Gold Royalties and PJX Resources Complete Investment Agreement” filed on www.sedar.com. New Hidden Valley Royalty In February 2021, Osisko acquired a 1.5% NSR royalty as well as a 10% equity interest in relation to the Hidden Valley project for US$4.2 million. Hidden Valley is owned privately and located in the Solomon Islands. The royalty covers a prospecting license of approximately 98km2 that hosts a large copper-gold porphyry target with exposed mineralized outcroppings and extensive soil anomalies. New Rouyn Royalty In April 2021, Osisko purchased a portfolio of NSR royalties varying from 1% to 2% from Falco Resources for $0.7 million. Falco had acquired the portfolio from IAMGOLD Corporation pursuant to the exercise of a right of first refusal it held over the royalties. The portfolio relates to, among others, properties known as Flavrian and Central Camp and which are exploration properties surrounding Horne 5. The royalty portfolio covers an area of approximately 150km2, and contains several gold and base metal occurrences, including the historic Quesabe gold mine. Gold Rock Exploration Results In March 2021, Fiore Gold Ltd. (“Fiore Gold”) announced results from its resource expansion and exploration drilling program at its Gold Rock project in Nevada. The holes to the north of the North Pit shell include some of the highest-grade intercepts seen to date at Gold Rock, including 45.7m of 2.01 g/t gold in hole GR20-110. Fiore Gold plans to complete additional drilling in this area. For more information, refer to Fiore Gold’s press release dated March 30, 2021 entitled “Fiore Gold Drills 45.7 metres of 2.01g/t Gold and 42.7 metres of 1.17g/t Gold, Continues to Expand Mineralization at its Gold Rock Project, Nevada” filed on www.sedar.com. Osisko has a 4% NSR royalty over the northern part of the proposed pit at Gold Rock and a large area to the north that has significant exploration potential. Altar Resource Update Osisko owns a 1% NSR royalty on the Altar project in western Argentina. Aldebaran Resources Inc. (“Aldebaran”) has a joint venture with Sibanye-Stillwater on the Altar property allowing them to earn up to an 80% interest by spending US$55 million. Aldebaran updated the geological model and published a new resource estimation utilizing a higher cut-off grade (0.30% CuEq) resulting in measured & indicated resource of 1,198 million tonnes grading 0.43% copper, 0.1 g/t gold and 1 g/t silver, inferred resource of 189 million tonnes grading 0.42% copper, 0.06 g/t gold and 0.8 g/t silver. It also resulted in a significant reduction in the arsenic grade, primarily through isolation of the arsenic enriched geological domains. Aldebaran is currently executing a drill program at Altar, targeting deeper extensions of known higher-grade mineralization. For more information, refer to Aldebaran’s press release dated March 22, 2021 entitled “Aldebaran Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Altar Copper-Gold Project” filed on www.sedar.com. Q1 2021 Results and Conference Call Details Conference Call:Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 10:00 am EDTDial-in Numbers:North American Toll-Free: 1-833-979-2852 Local and International: 236-714-2915Replay (available until May 19, 2021 at 11:59 pm EDT):North American Toll-Free: 1-800-585-8367 Local and International: 416-621-4642 Access code: 6796690 Replay also available on our website at www.osiskogr.com Annual Meeting of Shareholders The Company will hold its 2021 virtual annual meeting (the “Meeting“) on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). The Meeting will be held in a virtual format only, by way of a live-audio webcast at: https://web.lumiagm.com/495445383. Shareholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the Meeting by internet, facsimile, or mail, in the manner set out in the meeting materials that have been sent to shareholders, copies of which can be accessed on our website at http://www.osiskogr.com/en/2021-agm/. Qualified Person The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Guy Desharnais, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice President, Project Evaluation at Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd, who is a “qualified person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 150 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada. Osisko’s head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2. For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd: Heather TaylorVice President, Investor RelationsTel. (514) 940-0670 x105htaylor@osiskogr.com Notes: (1) Gold equivalent ounces (“GEOs”) are calculated on a quarterly basis and include royalties, streams and offtakes. Silver earned from royalty and stream agreements has been converted to gold equivalent ounces by multiplying the silver ounces by the average silver price for the period and dividing by the average gold price for the period. Diamonds, other metals and cash royalties were converted into gold equivalent ounces by dividing the associated revenue by the average gold price for the period. Offtake agreements were converted using the financial settlement equivalent divided by the average gold price for the period. Average Metal Prices and Exchange Rate Three months endedMarch 31, 2021 2020 Gold(1)$1,794$1,583Silver(2)$26.26$16.90 Exchange rate (US$/Can$)(3) 1.2626 1.3449 (1)The London Bullion Market Association’s pm price in U.S. dollars.(2)The London Bullion Market Association’s price in U.S. dollars.(3)Bank of Canada daily rate. (2) The royalty and stream segment refers to the royalty, stream and other interests segment, which corresponds to the activities of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and its subsidiaries, excluding Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries. (3) The mining exploration and development segment refers to the mining exploration, evaluation and development segment, which corresponds to the activities of Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries. (4) Cash margin, which represents revenues less cost of sales, is a non-IFRS measure. The Company believes that this non-IFRS generally-accepted industry measure provides a realistic indication of operating performance and provides a useful comparison with its peers. The following table reconciles the cash margin to the revenues and cost of sales presented in the consolidated statements of income (loss) and related notes (In thousands of Canadian dollars): Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 $ $ Revenues66,923 52,605 Less: Revenues from offtake interests(17,926)(14,771)Revenues from royalty and stream interests48,997 37,834 Cost of sales(20,397)(17,283)Less: Cost of sales of offtake interests17,239 13,922 Cost of sales of royalty and stream interests(3,158)(3,361) Revenues from royalty and stream interests48,997 37,834 Less: Cost of sales of royalty and stream interests(3,158)(3,361)Cash margin from royalty and stream interests45,839 34,473 94%91% Revenues from offtake interests17,926 14,771 Less: Cost of sales of offtake interests(17,239)(13,922)Cash margin from offtake interests 687 849 4%6% (5) The Company has included certain non-IFRS measures including “Adjusted Earnings” and “Adjusted Earnings per basic share” to supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with IFRS. The Company believes that these measures, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. “Adjusted earnings (loss)” is defined as “Net earnings (loss)” adjusted for certain items: “Foreign exchange gain (loss)”, “Impairment of assets”, including impairment on financial assets and investments in associates, “Gains (losses) on disposal of exploration and evaluation assets”, “Unrealized gain (loss) on investments”, “Share of loss of associates”, “Deferred income tax expense (recovery)” and other unusual items such as transaction costs. Adjusted earnings (loss) per basic share is obtained from the “adjusted earnings (loss)” divided by the “Weighted average number of common shares outstanding” for the period. Three months ended March 31, 2021 Osisko GoldRoyalties (i) OsiskoDevelopment (ii) Consolidated(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)$ $ $ Net earnings (loss)13,464 (3,701)9,763 Adjustments: Impairment of royalty, stream and other interests2,288 - 2,288Impairment of investments2,112 - 2,112Foreign exchange loss (gain)29 744 773Unrealized loss (gain) on investments1,389 (1,310)79Share of (income) loss of associates(375)407 32Deferred income tax expense (recovery)4,532 (1,182)3,350 Adjusted earnings (loss)23,439 (5,042)18,397 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (000’s)165,842 165,842 165,842 Adjusted earnings (loss) per basic share0.14 (0.03)0.11 (i)Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and its subsidiaries, excluding Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries. Represents the royalties, streams and other interests segment.(ii)Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries. Represents the mining exploration, evaluation and development segment. Three months ended March 31, 2020 Osisko GoldRoyalties (i) OsiskoDevelopment (ii) Consolidated (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)$ $ $ Net (loss) earnings(12,993)(325)(13,318) Adjustments: Impairment of royalty, stream and other interests26,300 - 26,300 Impairment of investments- - - Foreign exchange (gain)(2,101)- (2,101)Unrealized loss (gain) on investments755 (2,290)(1,535)Share of loss of associates1,157 559 1,716 Deferred income tax recovery(3,340)(175)(3,515) Adjusted earnings (loss)9,778 (2,231)7,547 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (000’s)155,374 155,374 155,374 Adjusted earnings (loss) per basic share0.06 (0.01)0.05 (i)Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and its subsidiaries, excluding Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries. Represents the royalty, stream and other interest segment.(ii)Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries (carve-out of the mining activities of Osisko Gold Royalties prior to the reverse take-over transaction completed on November 25, 2020 and creating Osisko Development). Represents the mining exploration, evaluation and development segment. Forward-looking Statements This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (together, "forward‑looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address future events, developments or performance that Osisko expects to occur including management’s expectations regarding Osisko’s growth, results of operations, estimated future revenue, requirements for additional capital, production estimates, production costs and revenue, business prospects and opportunities are forward-looking statements. In addition, statements relating to gold equivalent ounces ("GEOs"), especially as they relate to production guidance for 2021, are forward‑looking statements, as they involve implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, and no assurance can be given that the GEOs will be realized. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "is expected" "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled" and similar expressions or variations (including negative variations of such words and phrases), or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions, events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur including, without limitation, the performance of the assets of Osisko, the timely construction of and production from the Odyssey underground project, the potential to extend the East Gouldie Zone, the timely development of the Cariboo project and Bonanza Ledge Phase 2 project and results from the exploration work, the timely development and construction of the San Antonio project, the continued ramp up of the Eagle Mine, the projections in the PEA as well as the anticipated timeline for receipt of permits and key equipment for the Windfall project, production forecasts and exploration results at the Kirkland Lake property, timely production from Minera Alamos’ Santana project, production and exploration projections at Kinross’ Bald Mountain mine, the projections in the updated feasibility study for the Horne 5 project, exploration results from other properties over which Osisko holds an interest, and Osisko’s ability to seize future opportunities. Although Osisko believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may accordingly differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results deriving from Osisko’s royalties, streams and other interests to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 impacts, the influence of political or economic factors including fluctuations in the prices of the commodities and in value of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions; regulations and regulatory changes in national and local government, including permitting and licensing regimes and taxation policies; whether or not Osisko is determined to have “passive foreign investment company” (“PFIC”) status as defined in Section 1297 of the United States Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; potential changes in Canadian tax treatments of offshore streams or other interests, litigation, title, permit or license disputes; risks and hazards associated with the business of exploring, development and mining on the properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest including, but not limited to development, permitting, infrastructure, operating or technical difficulties, unusual or unexpected geological and metallurgical conditions, slope failures or cave-ins, flooding and other natural disasters or civil unrest, rate, grade and timing of production differences from mineral resource estimates or production forecasts or other uninsured risks; risk related to business opportunities that become available to, or are pursued by Osisko and exercise of third party rights affecting proposed investments. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including, without limitation: the ongoing operation of the properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest by the owners or operators of such properties in a manner consistent with past practice; the accuracy of public statements and disclosures made by the owners or operators of such underlying properties; no material adverse change in the market price of the commodities that underlie the asset portfolio; Osisko’s ongoing income and assets relating to the determination of its PFIC status, no material changes to existing tax treatments; no adverse development in respect of any significant property in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest; the accuracy of publicly disclosed expectations for the development of underlying properties that are not yet in production; and the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. However, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Osisko cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements and investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made in this press release, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the most recent Annual Information Form of Osisko which is filed with the Canadian securities commissions and available electronically under Osisko's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects Osisko’s expectations as at the date of this press release and is subject to change after such date. Osisko disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Osisko Gold Royalties LtdConsolidated Balance Sheets(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash320,630 302,524 Short-term investments3,458 3,501 Amounts receivable16,035 12,894 Inventories18,386 10,025 Other assets5,028 6,244 363,537 335,188 Non-current assets Investments in associates125,615 119,219 Other investments142,872 157,514 Royalty, stream and other interests1,100,335 1,116,128 Mining interests and plant and equipment524,524 489,512 Exploration and evaluation42,627 42,519 Goodwill111,204 111,204 Other assets25,147 25,820 2,435,861 2,397,104 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities41,730 46,889 Dividends payable8,364 8,358 Current portion of long-term debt- 49,867 Provisions and other liabilities12,567 4,431 62,661 109,545 Non-current liabilities Provisions and other liabilities41,345 41,536 Long-term debt401,266 350,562 Deferred income taxes54,860 54,429 560,132 556,072 Equity Share capital1,783,707 1,776,629 Warrants18,072 18,072 Contributed surplus45,387 41,570 Equity component of convertible debentures14,510 17,601 Accumulated other comprehensive income58,361 48,951 Deficit(224,902) (174,458)Equity attributable to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s shareholders1,695,135 1,728,365 Non-controlling interests180,594 112,667 Total equity1,875,729 1,841,032 2,435,861 2,397,104 Osisko Gold Royalties LtdConsolidated Statements of Income (Loss)For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 $ $ Revenues66,923 52,605 Cost of sales(20,397) (17,283)Depletion of royalty, stream and other interests(11,927) (13,700)Gross profit34,599 21,622 Other operating expenses General and administrative(9,906) (6,284)Business development(987) (1,138)Exploration and evaluation(337) (42)Impairment of a royalty interest(2,288) (26,300)Operating income (loss)21,081 (12,142)Interest income1,310 1,121 Finance costs(6,143) (6,862)Foreign exchange (loss) gain(1,129) 2,326 Share of loss of associates(32) (1,716)Other (losses) gains, net(1,910) 629 Earnings (loss) before income taxes13,177 (16,644)Income tax (expense) recovery(3,414) 3,326 Net earnings (loss)9,763 (13,318) Net earnings (loss) attributable to: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s shareholders10,557 (13,318)Non-controlling interests(794) - Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s shareholders0.06 (0.09)Basic and diluted Osisko Gold Royalties LtdConsolidated Statements of Cash FlowsFor the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2021 2020 $ $ Operating activities Net earnings (loss)9,763 (13,318)Adjustments for: Share-based compensation3,300 2,683 Depletion and amortization12,261 14,132 Impairment of assets4,400 26,300 Finance costs1,839 2,624 Share of loss of associates32 1,716 Net gain on acquisition of investments(438) (2,845)Change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit and loss1,908 1,310 Net gain on dilution of investments in associates(1,391) - Foreign exchange gain773 (2,101)Deferred income tax expense (recovery)3,350 (3,515)Other455 948 Net cash flows provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital items36,252 27,934 Changes in non-cash working capital items(14,928) (4,134)Net cash flows provided by operating activities21,324 23,800 Investing activities Net disposal of short-term investments- (1,069)Acquisition of investments(9,811) (15,587)Proceeds on disposal of investments19,771 322 Acquisition of royalty and stream interests(3,792) (7,500)Mining assets and plant and equipment(35,812) (14,854)Exploration and evaluation expenses, net of tax credits(135) (116)Other- 156 Net cash flows used in investing activities(29,779) (38,648) Financing activities Increase in long-term debt50,000 71,660 Repayment of long-term debt(50,000) - Investments from minority shareholders38,841 - Share issue expenses from investments from minority shareholders(2,581) - Exercise of share options and shares issued under the share purchase plan4,978 360 Normal course issuer bid purchase of common shares(4,464) (2,956)Dividends paid(7,782) (7,542)Other(890) (1,155)Net cash flows provided by financing activities28,102 60,367 Increase in cash before effects of exchange rate changes on cash19,647 45,519 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash(1,541) 4,583 Increase in cash 18,106 50,102 Cash – beginning of period302,524 108,223 Cash – end of period320,630 158,325

