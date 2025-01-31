Summers Value Partners Exited its Position in Utah Medical (UTMD) in 2024

In This Article:
Summers Value Partners, an investment management company, released its fourth quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The Summers Value Fund LP returned a net1 return of 27.4% in 2024 outperforming 11.3% return for its primary benchmark, the Russell 2000 Index ETF (IWM). The fund also outperformed its secondary benchmark, the Russell 2000 Value Index ETF (IWN), which returned 7.7% for the year. The Fund achieved profitability on both the long and short positions in its portfolio throughout the year. In addition, you can check the fund’s top 5 holdings to find out its best picks for 2024.
Summers Value Partners highlighted stocks like Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) in the fourth quarter 2024 investor letter. Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) is a global provider of medical devices for the healthcare industry. The one-month return of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) was -0.21%, and its shares lost 20.47% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On January 30, 2024, Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) stock closed at $61.22 per share with a market capitalization of $207.63 million.
Summers Value Partners stated the following regarding Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) in its Q4 2024 investor letter:
"Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD): Utah Medical is also on our detractor list for the second year in a row. The company’s business prospects continued to deteriorate in 2024, falling short of our expectations. The business was negatively impacted by a class action lawsuit related to its Filshie Clip product and the loss of a major customer in the OEM segment. While Utah Medical has a history of generating strong cash flow and maintaining a rock-solid balance sheet, its future earnings prospects face significant uncertainty. We exited our position during the year, realizing a manageable loss on the investment."
Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 12 hedge fund portfolios held Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) at the end of the third quarter which was 9 in the previous quarter. While we acknowledge the potential of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is as promising as NVIDIA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
