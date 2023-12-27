Advertisement
Sullivan, Israel's Dermer discuss war phase transition- White House

Reuters

WASHINGTON, Dec 26 (Reuters) - White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer discussed planning for the day after the Israel-Hamas war, including governance and security in Gaza, a White House official said on Tuesday.

Sullivan and Dermer also discussed efforts to bring home the remaining hostages and a transition to a different phase of the war to maximize focus on high-value Hamas targets when they met on Tuesday, the official said. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; writing by Jasper Ward)