Stubborn US inflation dashes hopes of rate cuts in blow to Biden

Voters have attacked Joe Biden over US inflation - AP

Joe Biden has suffered an economic setback as higher-than-expected US inflation figures hit hopes that the Federal Reserve would rapidly cut rates this year.

The US consumer price index fell to 3.1pc year-on-year in January, its lowest level since last June.

However, it came in above expectations that inflation would fall to 2.9pc, which would have been the lowest inflation reading for almost three years.

Month-on-month inflation was 0.305pc, its highest for four months.

Stock markets fell and the dollar rose after the figures as traders bet that the Fed would keep interest rates higher for longer, with no chance of a rate decrease in March and a slim chance of one in May.

S&P 500 futures dropped by more than 1pc after the figures, while Nasdaq futures were down more than 1.5pc. The pound dropped against the dollar, from $1.268 to $1.259.

Voters have criticised Mr Biden over his handling over the economy, with Democrats hoping that lower inflation in the coming months would boost his chances in November’s election.

06:36 PM GMT

05:08 PM GMT

TUI shareholders vote to leave London Stock Exchange

Shareholders in the holiday group TUI have given their approval for the company’s plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange.

The plan received 98.35pc of the votes at this afternoon’s AGM, according to Dieter Zetsche, the company’s chairman.

05:03 PM GMT

Yellen points to 'significant progress' in fight against inflation

Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, said today that consumer price index data for January showed progress in the fight against inflation.

Ms Yellen focused on the year-on-year CPI inflation figure of 3.1pc, not the surprise 0.3pc month-on-month surge in January.

She said:

This morning’s CPI report showed that, in January, the headline consumer price index fell to 3.1 percent. That’s six percentage points below its peak in June of 2022. At the same time, the recession that many forecasters predicted we would need, to see inflation come down, hasn’t materialised.

Yellen said the Biden administration had made “significant progress in our fight to bring down inflation,” with the prices of key household expenditures like gasoline, eggs and airline fares coming in lower.

Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, expects core inflation to continue easing after what he called a “blip” this month. He added that “the numbers don’t change the big picture.”

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, photographed earlier this month - Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Reuters

04:55 PM GMT

Footsie closes down

The FTSE 100, like most of the major global stock market indexes today, is down after higher-than-anticipated inflation figures were released for the US. It fell 0.86pc. The biggest riser was HSBC, up 0.35pc, followed by miner Anglo American, up 0.25pc. The biggest faller was housebuilder Barrett Developments, down 4.59pc, followed by rival Taylor Wimpey, down 4.39pc.

Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 dropped 1.46pc. Fintech firm Plus500 was the biggest riser, up 1.62pc, followed by Auction Technology, up 1.44pc. Housebuilder Crest Nicholson was the biggest faller, down 6.37pc, followed UK Commerical Property, down 5.5pc.

04:40 PM GMT

‘Landlord for the homeless’ faces City watchdog investigation after short-seller attack

A self-styled “landlord for the homeless” is under investigation by the City watchdog after short sellers accused it of duping investors. Michael Bow reports:

Home Reit, an investment trust on the stock market, said the Financial Conduct Authority had launched an inquiry after a string of allegations about the accuracy of its accounts. The trust owns thousands of properties catering for homeless people, former Army veterans and victims of domestic abuse. It earns money by charging rent to charities and housing associations. However, since floating on the stock market in 2020, it has been mired in controversy over claims its financial figures are inflated. Short seller Viceroy Research, led by investor Fraser Perring, targeted Home Reit in November 2022 alleging several of Home Reit’s largest tenants did not appear to be paying rent. Boatman Capital, another short seller, later joined the attack pointing to alleged “accounting irregularities” and “significantly inflated” property prices. Shares in the company were suspended in January 2023 after auditors BDO were unable to sign off its accounts. Shares remain suspended. The trust subsequently replaced its investment manager, Alvarium, last year. A new manager, AEW, has been attempting to stabilise the company and get shares trading again. Last May, an internal probe by Alvarez & Marsal also unearthed issues about the company’s finances. A recent valuation by JLL found that the value of Home Reit’s properties was £413m, far below the £977m it paid for them. The company has recently been selling hundreds of properties at a fraction of the price it originally paid. It is facing possible legal action from City firm Harcus Parker, which has said it is exploring a legal claim against the firm on behalf of shareholders. FCA joint executive director of enforcement Therese Chambers has previously said the watchdog was “very aware” of concerns over Home Reit. Home Reit declined to provide any further comment. The FCA declined to confirm any details of its investigation.

04:33 PM GMT

Standard Chartered mulls restructure

Standard Chartered, the FTSE 100 bank which gets most of its revenue from Asia, is considering restructuring its institutional banking arm, according to a Bloomberg report.

Changes at the unit, which contains the bank’s investment bankers and traders, are reportedly part of chief executive Bill Winters’ drive to improve shareholder returns.

Bloomberg said that one option being considered is separating Standard Chartered’s investment bank from its corporate and commercial banking operations.

The bank has been hit by China’s property crisis, which has helped push its share price down by 23pc since October. That month it said it had cut the value of its investment in China Bohai Bank by $697m (£553m) and it announced a separate write-off of $294m, mostly related to Chinese commercial property.

The bank declined to comment.

Bill Winters, chief executive of Standard Chartered, at the World Economic Forum in January - Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

04:15 PM GMT

Office landlords delay net zero switch amid Tory turmoil

Rishi Sunak’s “flip-flopping” over net zero targets has forced more than a third of landlords to backtrack on plans to make their properties energy efficient, research has found. Riya Makwana reports:

Data from accounting firm RSM showed 35pc of residential and office landlords are reversing plans to meet so-called ESG (environmental, social and governance) targets after the Prime Minister vowed to cut “unacceptable costs” and delayed net zero targets for households and businesses. Michael Gove, the Housing Secretary, also rowed back on plans to force landlords to ensure their properties had an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) of at least C by 2025, delaying this by three years to 2028. Some 2.4m rental homes in England have a lower rating. An EPC gives owners and renters an idea of how much it will cost to heat and light a property, as well as its CO2 emissions. Stacy Eden, partner at RSM UK said: “The Government’s flip-flopping of its net zero targets is problematic for the real estate sector, and it is no surprise to see landlords pushing back ESG plans against the revised targets. “This highlights a disconnect between industry and policymakers, and signals a real need for collaboration to ensure real estate remains at the forefront of driving the UK’s transition to net zero. “While there’s still much more for the sector to do on ESG to help deliver net zero, there is clear appetite across the real estate industry to make improvements, but without government investment, this won’t be anything more than a pipe dream.” However, more than 80pc of landlords said they recognised that upgrading their buildings are essential to access financing from lenders. Buildings cannot be let out if they do not meet Government-mandated EPC levels. The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities was contacted for comment.

03:54 PM GMT

Fed will want 'streak of low inflation' before cutting rates

Global stock market indexes are down today after higher-than-expected American inflation results came out, while the US dollar hit three-month peaks and the yields on the all-important US Treasury bonds climbed.

Oren Klachkin, an economist at US insurer Nationwide, said that the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell “has indicated the Fed wants to see a continued streak of low inflation readings before easing policy” - hence why the market is now expecting American interest rates to be higher for long.

Carol Schleif, chief investment officer at BMO Family Office in Minneapolis, Minnesota, explained:

Markets are taking it pretty hard because it puts a nail in the coffin of early (March) Fed rate cuts. It’s evidence of a still-sturdy economy. There’s still inflation to be wrung out of the system.

Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics, said:

The latest data, which show a re-acceleration - especially in the three- and six-month annualized readings - support the Fed’s view that rate cuts are not imminent. Officials are likely to remain patient as they approach future policy decisions.

However, Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, said:

Today’s data is not what markets or the Fed would have liked to see, but it’s important not to over react and jump to the assumption that an inflationary resurgence is developing. A March cut is completely off the agenda, but May could still be in play if economic activity plays ball and finally starts to show the impact from prior Fed tightening.

03:43 PM GMT

Costa helps Coca-Cola drive 2023 growth

The “strong performance” of Costa Coffee in the UK and China has helped Coca-Cola boost revenues during 2023, according to figures released today.

Overall unit sales across all of the drinks giant’s businesses were up 2pc, with sales in developing and emerging markets growing at 2pc, fuelled by growth in Brazil and India. The growth ocurred despite the suspension of trade with Russia in 2022. Growth in developed countries was 1pc.

Margins grew to 21.0pc from 20.5pc.

John Sicher, a drinks industry consultant, told Bloomberg:

Both Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have got to do a lot better on the volume side. Their ability to raise prices is decreasing now. They have to figure out a way to reignite volume growth, or a way to diversify.

Coca-Cola also reported higher-than-expected revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 as growth in Mexico and Germany were offset by lower demand in the US and Chile.

Revenue rose 7pc to $10.8bn (£8.6bn) for the October-December period, the beverage giant said. That topped Wall Street’s forecast of $10.7bn, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Adam Vettese, analyst at eToro, said:

[Coca-Cola] has been able to successfully drive revenue growth through higher prices, especially in a market increasingly focussed on healthy dietary options. The global soft drink icon also boasted strong cash flow from operations, up 5pc for the full year. There’s been a nominally positive market response to the results.

Shares are up 0.69pc.

Bottles of Coca Cola in a market in Pittsburgh on January 26, 2023 - Gene J. Puskar/AP

03:25 PM GMT

Housebuilders fall as interest rates set to stay high

As the trading day in London starts to come to a close, housebuilders are some of the biggest fallers on the London Stock Exchange, possibly a response to jobs data that has suggested interest rates could stay high for some time.

Shares in Taylor Wimpey are down 4.6pc, Barratt Developments down 4.2pc and Persimmon down 4.2pc, while Crest Nicholson shares are down 5.6pc.

Meanwhile, Rightmove has fallen by 3.8pc.

In addition to signs of higher interest rates, Housing Secretary Michael Gove has this week proposed a planning shake up that could make it easier to extend homes, rather than moving.

02:57 PM GMT

John Lewis threatens to discipline staff over abusive messages

John Lewis has threatened staff with disciplinary action after a spate of abusive comments on its internal forum as workers brace for sweeping job cuts, report Hannah Boland and Luke Barr. Here’s more:

The partnership, which also owns Waitrose supermarkets, said workers writing “unacceptable comments” on its intranet would be called to meetings with people managers. The John Lewis Partnership said there was a “significant and understandable strength of feeling about recent announcements but that’s not an excuse for some of the abuse we’ve seen”. It said there were many comments on its forum which were “abusive, hurtful and simply unacceptable”, warning employees that bullying, harassment or any offensive conduct would be treated as a disciplinary matter. The partnership, run by chairman Dame Sharon White, said: “The intranet is not a social media platform. It’s a business channel and should be treated as such by every partner.”

02:37 PM GMT

Wall Street drops

Those US inflation figures, and subsequent forecasts that rates will stay higher for longer, have sent stock markets tumbling in New York.

The S&P 500 has opened down 1.3pc at 5,026.83, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which is more exposed to interest rates, has fallen by 2pc to 17,519.80.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened down a more modest 0.25pc at 38,699.

02:05 PM GMT

Where are interest rates heading from here?

A couple of weeks ago, traders were expecting the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates as soon as March, believing that rates would be cut by around 1.5pc by the start of the year.

Since then, investors have reversed some of those expectations and today’s inflation data has pushed back the likelihood of a cut.

According to Reuters, investors are now pricing in 94 basis points of cuts by the end of the year - equivalent to four 0.25pc cuts - compared to 145 basis points at the start of February.

They now believe a rate cut in May is unlikely, pricing in a 40pc chance compared to 71pc before the inflation data.

01:23 PM GMT

Body Shop collapses into administration

As widely expected after reports over recent days, the Body Shop has appointed administrators. Here’s Daniel Woolfson with the news.

The ethical cosmetics chain, which runs around 200 shops across the UK, was put into administration on Monday by its owners, the private equity house Aurelius, a matter of weeks after it was acquired in a £207m deal from previous owners Nature & Co. It had not been trading as well as expected, sources said, amid a “challenging” high street environment. The administration, which only affects the UK business, is being handled by FRP Advisory. Aurelius has sold many of the Body Shop’s European and Asian businesses to an unnamed investor, Sky News reported on Saturday.

01:02 PM GMT

Arm shares drop after surge in value

Shares in the British microchip company Arm have fallen in pre-market trading in the US, after its value doubled in the three days following last week’s strong set of results.

Arm is currently trading down 7.7pc, meaning today is likely to put an end to three days of huge gains. Arm became Britain’s third most valuable company on Monday after a 33pc rise in its shares.

This would mean it falling below HSBC among Britain’s most valuable companies, although shares are still up 78pc on last Wednesday.

Arm IPO in New York

12:46 PM GMT

FCA probes homeless accommodation provider

Home REIT, the London-listed landlord that provides housing services to homeless people, said this morning that the Financial Conduct Authority had opened an investigation into the company.

In a short statement, it said: “Home REIT plc has been notified by the Financial Conduct Authority of its commencement of an investigation into the Company, covering the period from September 22 2020 to January 3 2023. Naturally, the Company will cooperate fully with the FCA in its work.”

Home REIT’s shares have been suspended for more than a year after the company was targeted by short seller Viceroy Research. It has marked down the value of its assets and overhauled management since then. The company rents its homes to charities and housing providers.

The FCA did not comment.

11:53 AM GMT

China hits out at EU's 'illegal sanctions'

Reports yesterday said the European Union is planning to impose sanctions on three Chinese companies and one Indian business in an attempt to hobble Russia’s war in Ukraine, in what would be the first EU sanctions on companies in the countries.

China has now responded, saying it opposes “illegal sanctions”. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this morning:

“We are aware of the relevant reports. China firmly opposes illegal sanctions or ‘long-arm jurisdiction’ against China on the grounds of cooperation between China and Russia.”

It comes amid growing trade tensions between Beijing and Brussels. While the EU has backed off previous plans to impose sanctions over Russia, it is investigating Chinese electric car companies over potential state aid.

11:27 AM GMT

German economy 'in a bad place'

German investors’ assessment of the country’s economy is at its most gloomy since June 2020, according to a widely-followed survey.

The ZEW economic research institute said that its survey of investors put the state of the economy at a measure of -81.7 points, compared to -77.3 the month before.

The German economy is believed to be on the brink of recession after contracting in the last quarter of 2023.

“The German economy is in a bad place. The assessment of the current economic situation by the respondents has deteriorated to the lowest level since June 2020,” said ZEW president Achim Wambach.

However, the survey showed that investors were becoming more optimistic about the future. A measure of economic sentiment rose to 19.9 points, the highest for a year.

🇩🇪 Despite an improvement in the overall ZEW economic sentiment index in Germany, the assessment of the current economic situation is now at the lowest level since the pandemic at -81.7pt

What is driving the slightly more positive outlook is the expectation for ECB rate cuts…



What is driving the slightly more positive outlook is the expectation for ECB rate cuts… pic.twitter.com/pN5E834on8 — Nikolay Kolarov, CFA (@libertniko) February 13, 2024

10:47 AM GMT

All eyes on US inflation data

The big event in traders’ calendars today is the release of the latest US inflation data, due to be released at 1:30pm.

Economists are predicting that the consumer price index will drop from 3.4pc on an annual basis in December to 2.9pc. This would be the lowest level since March 2021 and be a boost to Joe Biden’s hopes that inflation will continue to fall ahead of this year’s election.

The inflation figures will be closely watched as a potential sign of when the Federal Reserve can be expected to cut interest rates. Markets are currently pricing in a first cut in June, with three more to follow in 2024.

However, Federal Reserve officials have recently warned that bets on rate cuts have become overblown.

10:04 AM GMT

French wine exports fall from record highs

Wine and spirit exports from France fell by 6pc last year as inflation hit demand for one of the country’s key earners.

The Federation of French Wine and Spirits Exporters said total exports were €16.2bn (£13.8bn) last year. Wines fell by 3pc, while spirits dropped by 12.1pc.

In volume terms, exports fell 10.4pc to the equivalent of 174.5m cases. The bigger drop in volume suggests that consumers are buying fewer bottles of more expensive wine.

The biggest drops were in sales of armagnac, down 18.6pc year-on-year, and cognac, down 14.8pc.

Although sales dropped, the total was still the second highest on record, coming down from a post-pandemic high.

The French government is studying extra support for winemakers amid protests over regulation.

Despite the overall fall, exports to the UK grew by 1pc, while those to the US dropped by 22pc.

09:25 AM GMT

Economic inactivity rises again

Included in those job numbers are some worrying statistics about economic inactivity. Here are the details from Tim Wallace’s full story.

Economic inactivity – which measures those of working age who are neither in work nor looking for work – rose again to 9.28m. Of those, 2.8m say long-term sickness is the reason they are out of the jobs market, while the number of students rose sharply to 2.5m. Such high levels of inactivity are holding back the economy, warned Jane Gratton at the British Chambers of Commerce. She said: “To grow our economy we need more skilled, engaged and motivated people to contribute to the workforce in every part of the UK. “Firms are still reporting difficulties finding skilled staff and the large number of inactive workers is concerning. Government must do more to remove barriers for people who want to work, including access to childcare, public transport, health support and training.”

Headline indicators for the UK labour market for October to December 2023 show:



▪️ employment was 75.0%



▪️ unemployment was 3.8%



▪️ economic inactivity was 21.9%



➡️ https://t.co/uUfa4WRA2u pic.twitter.com/9tmBH70gLz — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) February 13, 2024

09:01 AM GMT

FTSE edges lower as markets tread water

The FTSE 100 is trading 7.93 points down at 7565.76 this morning, a 0.1pc drop on yesterday’s close. European markets are also down. Germany’s DAX is off 0.61pc at 16,935 while the Euro Stoxx 50 is down 0.65pc.

In the UK, the biggest significant climber is FTSE 250 constituent Tui, up 3.5pc on a strong set of first quarter results.

The biggest significant drop is in telecoms company Spirent Communications, down 3.8pc.

08:37 AM GMT

Bitcoin rises above $50,000 for first time in two years

The price of Bitcoin has climbed above $50,000 for the first time since late 2021, continuing a bull run for the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin climbed as high as $50,358.39 according to the website CoinMarketCap, which monitors crypto prices. It was last above $50,000 in December 2021 before a drop that brought it as low as $15,000.

Prices have jumped in recent weeks as US regulators approve a Bitcoin-based exchange traded fund and as expectations of interest rate cuts raise demand for risky assets.

07:50 AM GMT

Tui urges shareholders to abandon London listing ahead of vote

Shareholders in the package holiday company Tui will later today vote on whether the company should abandon its primary listing in London and shift it to Frankfurt, where the company has a secondary listing.

Alongside its first-quarter results released this morning, the company has spelled out what it sees as the benefits of delisting from the London Stock Exchange.

It says this would make it easier to qualify for EU airline ownership rules, be simpler and more efficient.

Shareholders are due to vote on the move at Tui’s annual meeting, which begins at 10am.

Tui has this morning revealed a 15pc increase in first-quarter revenue to €4.3bn (£3.7bn). Customer numbers jumped by a smaller 6pc to 3.5m, suggesting people are spending more money on holidays.

07:32 AM GMT

UK economy in 'sweet spot' but barriers to rate cut

Here’s Jake Finney, economist at PwC UK, commenting on those labour market figures. He says that it is good news that pay is now growing in real terms but that the higher-than-expected wage growth could mean interest rate cuts are less likely:

“The latest data suggests the UK has achieved its sweet spot, with declining vacancies taking the heat out of the labour market whilst unemployment remains relatively flat. This view is supported by the nominal pay growth data, which continues to soften. “However, the lingering concern for the Bank of England will be that the labour market has not cooled sufficiently to achieve a sustainable return to the 2pc inflation target. This remains one of the key barriers to the base rate cut in May that markets are currently expecting. “More positively, workers will welcome that pay is now growing in real terms. With inflation declining at a faster pace than pay growth, workers are likely to see real term pay rises throughout most of 2024.”

07:28 AM GMT

Delivery service Yodel rescued by consortium

The struggling parcel courier Yodel has been rescued by a consortium led by Jacob Corlett, the founder of rival service Shift, Sky News reports.

A new company called YDLGP, supported by Shift executives and the bank Solano Partners, have reportedly agreed to buy Yodel.

The Telegraph revealed last week that Shift had expressed an interest in Yodel, which is owned by the Barclay family.

Sky News reports that the deal is likely to be announced later on Tuesday and save thousands of jobs.

The Barclay family currently own The Telegraph after repaying debt to Lloyds Banking Group last year but are barred from exercising any control over the publication as regulators investigate the newspaper being acquired by UAE-backed investors RedBird IMI.

Yodel

07:10 AM GMT

Pay growth slows

Good morning. The pound has climbed after workers’ pay grew faster than economists had forecast, easing predictions of a cut in interest rates.

Regular wages rose by 6.2pc at the end of last year, according to data from the Office for National Statistics. This was the slowest rate since October 2022 but faster than the 6.0pc economists had expected.

It led the pound to climb to a six-month high against the euro. The pound has risen to €1.1744, up around 1.5pc since the labour market figures were released. It is also up against the dollar at $1.2650.

PwC UK’s Jake Finney said: “The lingering concern for the Bank of England will be that the labour market has not cooled sufficiently to achieve a sustainable return to the 2pc inflation target. This remains one of the key barriers to the base rate cut in May that markets are currently expecting.”

Once falling inflation is taken into account, real earnings in the final quarter of the year were up 1.9pc compared with the same period of 2022. That marks the strongest growth in workers’ spending power since September 2021, before the cost of living struck and hammered the value of pay packets.

Employment in the final three months of the year rose to 33.17m, close to a record high, while unemployment edged down to 1.32m.

