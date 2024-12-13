Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.84

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) will increase its dividend on the 31st of January to $0.84, which is 5.0% higher than last year's payment from the same period of $0.80. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 0.9% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Stryker's Payment Could Potentially Have Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, Stryker's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 36.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 28% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Stryker Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.22 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $3.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Although it's important to note that Stryker's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. If Stryker is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

Stryker Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Stryker is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Stryker that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

