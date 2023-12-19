Strong week for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of three-year loss

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 19% in the last month. But only the myopic could ignore the astounding decline over three years. In that time the share price has melted like a snowball in the desert, down 90%. So it sure is nice to see a bit of an improvement. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

While the stock has risen 7.3% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Given that Teladoc Health didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over three years, Teladoc Health grew revenue at 28% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 24% per year, in the same time? The share price makes us wonder if there is an issue with profitability. Ultimately, revenue growth doesn't amount to much if the business can't scale well. If the company is low on cash, it may have to raise capital soon.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Teladoc Health is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Teladoc Health will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

Teladoc Health shareholders are down 21% for the year, but the market itself is up 26%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 9% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Teladoc Health that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

