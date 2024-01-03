Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Hibbett, Inc.'s NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Hibbett's (NASDAQ:HIBB) stock increased significantly by 55% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Hibbett's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hibbett is:

28% = US$111m ÷ US$389m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.28 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Hibbett's Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Hibbett has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 21% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, Hibbett's exceptional 30% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing Hibbett's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 27% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is HIBB worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether HIBB is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Hibbett Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Hibbett's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 11%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 89% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

While Hibbett has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Hibbett's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

