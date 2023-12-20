Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In PBF Energy Inc.'s NYSE:PBF) Stock?

PBF Energy's (NYSE:PBF) stock is up by a considerable 14% over the past week. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study PBF Energy's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PBF Energy is:

42% = US$2.9b ÷ US$6.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.42 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of PBF Energy's Earnings Growth And 42% ROE

First thing first, we like that PBF Energy has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 23% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 57% net income growth seen by PBF Energy over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared PBF Energy's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 33%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about PBF Energy's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is PBF Energy Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

PBF Energy has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 1.5%, meaning that it has the remaining 98% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like PBF Energy is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Besides, PBF Energy has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 21% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 7.0%) over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that PBF Energy's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

