Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Aeorema Communications plc's LON:AEO) Stock?

Aeorema Communications' (LON:AEO) stock is up by a considerable 31% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Aeorema Communications' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Aeorema Communications is:

27% = UK£757k ÷ UK£2.8m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.27 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Aeorema Communications' Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

First thing first, we like that Aeorema Communications has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 19% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, Aeorema Communications' considerable five year net income growth of 37% was to be expected.

We then compared Aeorema Communications' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 18% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Aeorema Communications fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Aeorema Communications Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for Aeorema Communications is 29%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 71%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Aeorema Communications is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Aeorema Communications is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Aeorema Communications' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Aeorema Communications visit our risks dashboard for free.

