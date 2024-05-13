Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's KLSE:CAB) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:CAB) stock increased significantly by 12% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad is:

16% = RM135m ÷ RM827m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.16 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

At first glance, CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 7.5% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's significant 58% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 25% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 3.3%, meaning that it has the remaining 97% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Besides, CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of seven years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings.

