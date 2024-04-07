Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In REDtone Digital Berhad's KLSE:REDTONE) Stock?

REDtone Digital Berhad's (KLSE:REDTONE) stock is up by a considerable 30% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study REDtone Digital Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for REDtone Digital Berhad is:

13% = RM36m ÷ RM266m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.13.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

REDtone Digital Berhad's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, REDtone Digital Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 7.9%. This certainly adds some context to REDtone Digital Berhad's exceptional 33% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared REDtone Digital Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 27% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if REDtone Digital Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is REDtone Digital Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

REDtone Digital Berhad's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 42%, meaning the company retains 58% of its income. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like REDtone Digital Berhad is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, REDtone Digital Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with REDtone Digital Berhad's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for REDtone Digital Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

