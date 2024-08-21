Strong Earnings Lifted Broadcom (AVGO) Higher in Q2

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Opportunity Fund” second quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund rose 4.35% (Institutional Shares), lagged the Russell 3000 Growth Index, which gained 7.80%, and essentially matched the S&P 500 Index, which advanced 4.28%. In the first half of 2024, the fund posted solid gains, rising 20.44% compared to a 19.90% return for the Russell 3000 Growth Index and beating the S&P 500 Index’s 15.29% gain. After a slow start to the quarter, U.S. stocks increased steadily in May and June. Increased worries about inflation, the pace of expected rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, and growing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East were blamed for the early market weakness. In addition, you can check the fund's top 5 holdings to determine its best picks for 2024.

Baron Opportunity Fund highlighted stocks like Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the second quarter 2024 investor letter. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) designs and develops various semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. The one-month return of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) was 1.33%, and its shares gained 93.91% of their value over the last three months. On August 20, 2024, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock closed at $165.95 per share with a market capitalization of $772.477 billion.

"Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. The stock rose during the quarter as it reported strong earnings on the back of its two key growth drivers, AI semiconductors and its acquired VMware software business. The company once again increased its outlook for AI-related revenue, now expecting $11 billion or more this year (versus prior guidance for $10 billion), on the back of strength in both hyperscale custom compute and networking chips, where Broadcom maintains dominating share. In networking, Broadcom’s solutions are critical to enabling AI training factories to scale towards 100,000 chip clusters in the near term and 1 million chip clusters over the coming years. In AI custom compute, Broadcom designs custom accelerators for large consumer- internet AI companies (such as Google and Meta), who are building increasingly large AI clusters to drive improvements in user engagement and targeted advertising on their consumer media platforms. VMware remains on track to continue rapid sequential growth while simultaneously reducing operating expenses, driving faster-than-expected margin expansion and accretion, as management has simplified the product offering and is converting customers from a license model to subscriptions. We believe VMware will grow beyond the $4 billion near-term quarterly target, well above current analyst expectations. These two factors combined have caused a re-rating to the growth profile for the overall company. To quote CEO Hock Tan, “there is only one Broadcom. Period.”

