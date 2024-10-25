Strides Pharma Science Ltd (BOM:532531) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Financial ...

Revenue: $75 million in the US, 17% growth in H1.

EBITDA: INR236 crores for the quarter, INR452 crores for H1.

Net Debt: INR1,902 crores, reduced by INR133 crores in H1.

Gross Margin: Slight reduction due to growth in access market.

Cash Flow from Operations: INR418 crores in H1.

Capex Spend: INR92 crores in H1.

Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio: 2.18%.

Return on Capital Employed (ROCE): Improved to 17.2% from 12.28% in FY24.

Effective Tax Rate: 17%, expected to remain 17%-20% for FY25.

Commercialized Products: Increased to 71, with new product approvals.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Strides Pharma Science Ltd (BOM:532531) reported its highest ever EBITDA at INR236 crores, indicating strong financial performance.

The company has successfully relaunched products from the dormant portfolio acquired from Endo, significantly improving US revenues.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd (BOM:532531) has increased its commercialized products to 71, with new product approvals contributing to growth.

The company is on track to meet its guidance, with revenues trending strongly at 17% growth.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd (BOM:532531) has reduced its net debt to INR1902 crores, showing effective debt management and operational efficiencies.

Negative Points

There was a slight reduction in gross margin due to the growth of the access market, which is a low-margin segment.

The growth in other regulated markets, particularly continental Europe, has been slower than expected.

The company faces delays in product launches in Europe due to longer-than-anticipated partner action times.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd (BOM:532531) is currently investing heavily in new markets like Africa and MENA, which may take time to yield returns.

The company's net interest costs are impacted by interest income on tax refunds, which may not be sustainable in the long term.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the verified launch and expected commercial launch timeline? A: All approvals for Europe are in place, and we expect the launch to happen within this financial year, specifically in Q4.

Q: Regarding the contract project in animal health for a biologic, when can we expect commercial revenue, and is additional capex required? A: This project is more like a 3 to 5-year commercialization timeline, but we will have significant R&D income during that period. We might need some capex, but it will fit within the $100 million range indicated for capex to reach $400 million in revenues.

Story Continues