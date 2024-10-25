Strides Pharma Science Ltd (BOM:532531) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Financial ...

GuruFocus.com

  • Revenue: $75 million in the US, 17% growth in H1.

  • EBITDA: INR236 crores for the quarter, INR452 crores for H1.

  • Net Debt: INR1,902 crores, reduced by INR133 crores in H1.

  • Gross Margin: Slight reduction due to growth in access market.

  • Cash Flow from Operations: INR418 crores in H1.

  • Capex Spend: INR92 crores in H1.

  • Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio: 2.18%.

  • Return on Capital Employed (ROCE): Improved to 17.2% from 12.28% in FY24.

  • Effective Tax Rate: 17%, expected to remain 17%-20% for FY25.

  • Commercialized Products: Increased to 71, with new product approvals.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Strides Pharma Science Ltd (BOM:532531) reported its highest ever EBITDA at INR236 crores, indicating strong financial performance.

  • The company has successfully relaunched products from the dormant portfolio acquired from Endo, significantly improving US revenues.

  • Strides Pharma Science Ltd (BOM:532531) has increased its commercialized products to 71, with new product approvals contributing to growth.

  • The company is on track to meet its guidance, with revenues trending strongly at 17% growth.

  • Strides Pharma Science Ltd (BOM:532531) has reduced its net debt to INR1902 crores, showing effective debt management and operational efficiencies.

Negative Points

  • There was a slight reduction in gross margin due to the growth of the access market, which is a low-margin segment.

  • The growth in other regulated markets, particularly continental Europe, has been slower than expected.

  • The company faces delays in product launches in Europe due to longer-than-anticipated partner action times.

  • Strides Pharma Science Ltd (BOM:532531) is currently investing heavily in new markets like Africa and MENA, which may take time to yield returns.

  • The company's net interest costs are impacted by interest income on tax refunds, which may not be sustainable in the long term.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the verified launch and expected commercial launch timeline? A: All approvals for Europe are in place, and we expect the launch to happen within this financial year, specifically in Q4.

Q: Regarding the contract project in animal health for a biologic, when can we expect commercial revenue, and is additional capex required? A: This project is more like a 3 to 5-year commercialization timeline, but we will have significant R&D income during that period. We might need some capex, but it will fit within the $100 million range indicated for capex to reach $400 million in revenues.

