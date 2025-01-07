Stride (LRN) Stock was Buoyed By Strong Quarterly Results

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy” third quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The Fed’s rate cut in September contributed to a shift from large-cap generative AI winners to a broader range of market leadership, particularly in small-cap stocks. However, the strategy underperformed its benchmark in the third quarter because weaknesses in the communication services and IT sectors outweighed the strong performances in health care and consumer discretionary. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy highlighted stocks like Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN), in the third quarter 2024 investor letter. Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) is a technology-based education service company. The one-month return of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) was 0.32%, and its shares gained 84.09% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On January 6, 2025, Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) stock closed at $106.57 per share with a market capitalization of $4.646 billion.

ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy stated the following regarding Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:

"The consumer discretionary sector also contributed due to positive performance from stocks like Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN), which provides curriculum, software, and educational solutions created for online delivery to students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The company’s share price was buoyed by strong quarterly results, as it continues to attract and retain an increasing number of students, with enrollment growth continuing to surprise on the upside. In addition to its strong performance trajectory, we believe that the company’s unique offerings such as its growing Career Learning programs continue to be compelling opportunities to create further value."

