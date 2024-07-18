Streeting: Formal talks planned with junior doctors over pay row

Formal talks are to be held in a bid to resolve the long running junior doctors dispute, it has been announced.

The move follows a meeting on Thursday between new Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting and the BMA.

Junior doctors in England have been embroiled in a long running row over pay which has led to a series of strikes.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the talks were “a crucial step forward” (Jeff Moore/PA)

Mr Streeting met the BMA shortly after Labour won the election, after promising to sit down with their officials to try to break the deadlock.

He said: “After a second constructive meeting, I am pleased to announce that my department will enter formal negotiations with the BMA junior doctors’ committee on Tuesday.

“This is a crucial step forward, as we work to end this dispute and change the way junior doctors are treated in the NHS.

“This Government has been honest with the public about the terrible economic circumstances we inherited, and I have repeated that message in meetings with the junior doctors. But I am encouraged by our early meetings that there is a deal to be done.

“Strikes have had a significant cost to patients, staff, and the NHS. Serious work is now underway to finally bring them to an end.”