Street Calls of the Week

Here is your Pro Recap of the top takeaways from Wall Street analysts for the past week.

Fortinet

What happened? On Monday, Baird downgraded Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Neutral with a price target of $112.

*TLDR: FTNT soars and stumbles, still beats IGV ETF performance. Baird: cautiously impressed, mildly confused.

What’s the full story? Baird is here to talk about FTNT, the stock that’s been oscillating between “rocket ship” and “meh” like a crypto bro trying to explain utility tokens. In 2024, FTNT was the superstar of Baird’s coverage, soaring 61% while the IGV index trailed at a pedestrian 23%.

But January? Ooof. FTNT transformed into the person who trips at the starting line, becoming one of Baird’s worst performers despite still edging out the iShares IGV ETF (+7% vs. +3%). Now, Baird notes that analysts have trimmed CY25 revenue estimates by ~4%, but hey, low-teens growth is still on the table!

With operating and FCF margins flexing at 30%+, FTNT is presumably out there shopping for growth—organic or via M&A—like it’s Black Friday. The brokerage is “tactically cautious,” which is Wall Street for “we’re watching but not touching the hot stove yet.” Meanwhile, FTNT is up ~78.5% over six months (crushing iShares IGV ETF by ~50.2 ppts), though sentiment has “slightly moderated” over three months. Slightly. As in, it’s only up ~28% and beating IGV by ~16.5 ppts. YTD? +6.8% vs. IGV’s +3%.

So, basically, FTNT is still winning—just not as dramatically as it once did. Baird is impressed, confused, and cautiously optimistic.

AMC Entertainment

What happened? On Tuesday, Roth/MKM upgradedAMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) to Neutral with a $3.25 price target.

*TLDR: Box office revival offsets AMC’s heavy debt. Cash flow may recover by 2025.

What’s the full story? Roth upgraded AMC from Sell to Neutral. Why? Well, the box office is apparently on the verge of a two-year renaissance, debt is being politely deferred like a student loan, and operating cash flow might—just might—turn positive in 2025, for the first time since pre-pandemic days.

Of course, AMC is still coughing up $390 million in interest payments and shelling out $225 million in capex, so Roth’s optimism comes with a generous side of skepticism. Free cash flow will likely stay negative in Q1 2025, but Roth assures us it’ll recover as the year progresses. Sure, and I’ll start going to the gym tomorrow.

AMC has managed to raise $180 million in equity sales, which Roth says will mostly offset the cash burn for the quarter. They predict cash will bottom out at $430 million before rebounding to $600 million by year-end. Valuation? Still spicy at 8.5x 2025 EBITDA, but Roth insists the risk/reward balance is “less terrifying” than it’s been.

