Streaming turned profits in 2024. Wall Street's biggest worry is whether momentum can last.

For years, the world's biggest media companies struggled to make money off of their streaming services. The culprits: pricey content, user churn, and lots of competition.

In 2024, that finally changed.

The five giants — Netflix (NFLX), Disney (DIS), Paramount (PARA), NBCUniversal's Peacock (CMCSA), and Warner Bros. Discovery's Max (WBD) — collectively reported a profit in the first nine months of the year for the very first time. In total, those five companies delivered earnings of roughly $5.9 billion, significantly ahead of the $142 million loss the group reported in the year-ago period.

Netflix led the charge, pulling in roughly $6.9 billion in earnings in the first three quarters. (Wall Street declared the company the unofficial winner of the streaming wars.) But there's more: Earlier this week the company reported an additional $1.87 billion in profits to end the fourth quarter — and nearly 20 million more subscribers.

The other four media giants will report fourth quarter results later this month and next, with Comcast first up on Jan. 30. A big question for investors is whether or not traditional players can successfully follow the leader.

Last year delivered some early answers. Disney and Paramount Global each reported their first quarter of streaming profits in August. Also, Peacock significantly narrowed year-over-year losses, while WBD's streaming profits ended the year on positive footing.

Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen categorized the improvements as "progress," but cautioned that even the streamers who have hit profitability don't have enough profits to generate significant margins. Most, with the obvious exception of Netflix, have hit just around breakeven.

For Morningstar analyst Matthew Dolgin, the key to success is "the pace of revenue growth." He added, "To me, profits are a lot about scale. ... So if you can increase scale, which we saw some benefits from this past year, then you can maintain profitability."

For traditional media companies, he continued, being profitable isn't enough. "Because they have terrible linear businesses that continue to decline, they need streaming to be more than just profitable. They need streaming to produce fast-growing profits."

What lies ahead

The "streaming wars," which unofficially kicked off in November 2019 following the launch of Disney's flagship streaming platform, set off an accelerated race for content, talent, and subscribers. That led to an era of overspending as platforms, both new and established, raced to lure top producers and secure the most sought-after shows.