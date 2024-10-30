Insight into Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q3 2024 Investment Moves and Portfolio Adjustments

Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio), under the stewardship of founder Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio), has disclosed its investment activities for the third quarter of 2024 through the latest N-PORT filing. Known for a focused investment approach, Berkowitz's Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio) has historically sought value in a select group of companies characterized by strong management and robust cash flows. Since its inception in 1999, the fund has significantly outperformed the market, emphasizing its philosophy of 'Ignore the Crowd'. This portfolio represents the quarterly activities of Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio), distinct from other accounts managed by Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio).

Strategic Shifts in Fairholme Fund's Portfolio Highlighted by St. Joe Co's Decline

Summary of New Buys

Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio by adding new stocks during the third quarter of 2024. Notably, the fund initiated a position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK), purchasing 40,500 shares. This new acquisition represents 0.15% of the total portfolio, with an investment value of approximately $1.76 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

In a significant portfolio adjustment, Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio) exited its position in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK.B) during the third quarter. The fund sold all 23,400 shares it held, which impacted the portfolio by -0.85%.

Key Position Reductions

The fund also made notable reductions in its holdings. The most significant cut was in The St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE), where Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its stake by 376,800 shares. This adjustment decreased the share count by -2.06% and had a -1.87% impact on the overall portfolio. During the quarter, JOE's stock price averaged $57.29, with a -15.35% return over the past three months and a -12.05% year-to-date performance.

Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2024, Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 5 stocks. The major holdings were 91.53% in The St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE), 7.47% in Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD), 0.78% in Imperial Metals Corp (TSX:III), 0.15% in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK), and 0.07% in Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae (FNMA). The investments are predominantly concentrated in four industries: Real Estate, Energy, Basic Materials, and Financial Services.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

