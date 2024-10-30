Insights into the Latest Investment Moves by Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio)'s Fund

Fairholme Focused Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio), managed by renowned investor Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio), recently disclosed its N-PORT filing for the third quarter of 2024. The fund is known for its strategic investments aimed at generating current income and preserving capital through a focused portfolio of cash-distributing securities. This includes a diverse range of assets from corporate and government debt to equity securities. The recent filing highlights significant portfolio adjustments, including an exit from Berkshire Hathaway and increased stakes in other key holdings.

Strategic Shifts in Fairholme Focused Income Fund's Portfolio Highlighted by Exit from Berkshire Hathaway

Key Position Increases

Fairholme Focused Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) has bolstered its investments in two notable stocks during the third quarter:

WR Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) saw an addition of 47,700 shares, bringing the total to 187,650 shares. This adjustment marks a significant 34.08% increase in share count, impacting the portfolio by 3.13%, with a total value of $11,202,710.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) also experienced a substantial boost with an additional 57,700 shares, resulting in a total of 421,200 shares. This represents a 15.87% increase in share count, with a total value of $18,259,020.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

The fund has made a notable exit from one of its holdings in the third quarter of 2024:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK.B): The complete sale of 26,400 shares resulted in an 11.65% impact on the portfolio, marking a significant shift in investment strategy.

Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2024, Fairholme Focused Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprises four stocks. The major holdings include 65.72% in Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD), 20.07% in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK), 12.31% in WR Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB), and 1.9% in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (FMCC). The investments are primarily concentrated in the Energy and Financial Services sectors, reflecting the fund's strategic focus.

Strategic Shifts in Fairholme Focused Income Fund's Portfolio Highlighted by Exit from Berkshire Hathaway

Strategic Shifts in Fairholme Focused Income Fund's Portfolio Highlighted by Exit from Berkshire Hathaway

This latest filing underscores Fairholme Focused Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s dynamic approach to portfolio management, adapting to changing market conditions while striving to meet its objectives of income generation and capital preservation. The exit from Berkshire Hathaway and increased positions in WR Berkley and Bank OZK highlight strategic shifts that could influence the fund's performance in upcoming quarters.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

