Revenue : Increased to $302.7 million in Q4 2023 from $269.9 million in Q4 2022.

Net Income : Rose to $39.1 million in Q4 2023, up from $18.3 million in the same period last year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) : Diluted EPS grew to $1.63 in Q4 2023 from $0.77 in Q4 2022.

Cash Flow : Operating cash flow was $117.1 million in 2023, slightly down from $126.1 million in 2022.

Dividend : Announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share.

Balance Sheet : Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $208.7 million as of December 31, 2023.

Enrollment Growth: Noted strong enrollment growth, particularly in the U.S. Higher Education segment.

On February 29, 2024, Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. The company, known for providing high-quality education through various subsidiaries including Strayer University, Capella University, and Torrens University, reported a significant increase in revenue and net income compared to the same period in the previous year.

Strategic Education Inc (STRA) Reports Growth in Fourth Quarter Earnings Amidst Operational Challenges

Financial Performance Overview

STRA's revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $302.7 million, a notable increase from the $269.9 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2022. This growth was attributed to strong enrollment and earnings, particularly in the U.S. Higher Education segment, which was driven by employer-affiliated enrollment. The Education Technology Services segment also saw significant growth, including an uptick in Sophia subscription growth. Additionally, the Australia/New Zealand segment is expected to return to total enrollment growth.

Net income for the quarter stood at $39.1 million, a substantial improvement from the $18.3 million reported in the previous year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) also increased to $1.63, up from $0.77 in the fourth quarter of 2022. The company's balance sheet remained strong with $208.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, despite a slight decrease in operating cash flow from $126.1 million in 2022 to $117.1 million in 2023.

Challenges and Strategic Focus

Despite the positive financial results, STRA faced challenges, including a competitive higher education landscape and the need to continuously adapt to changing market demands. The company's focus on employer-affiliated programs and technology services is a strategic response to these challenges, aiming to maintain its growth trajectory and support economic mobility through education.

Dividends and Shareholder Returns

Reflecting confidence in its financial stability and commitment to shareholder returns, STRA declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share, payable on March 18, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 11, 2024.

Operational Highlights and Future Outlook

STRA's operational highlights include a disciplined approach to cost management, as evidenced by a decrease in capital expenditures from $43.2 million in 2022 to $36.9 million in 2023. The company also reported a lower consolidated bad debt expense as a percentage of revenue, which was 3.7% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 4.9% for the same period in 2022.

Looking forward, CEO Karl McDonnell expressed optimism about the company's direction, citing ongoing commitments to student success and the potential for continued strength in the U.S. Higher Education segment, growth in the Education Technology Services segment, and a rebound in enrollment in the Australia/New Zealand segment.

For a detailed analysis of STRA's financial results, including income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements, investors are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Investors interested in participating in the live conference call with management to discuss these results can register to receive dial-in information and a PIN.

