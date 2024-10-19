Is Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) the Best 3D Printing Stock to Buy Right Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Buy Right Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) stands against the other 3D printing stocks to buy right now.

When 3D printing first became mainstream, it was rumored that the technology could bring about the next industrial revolution. The technology is slowly seeping into every industry. Large energy companies now use 3D printing to develop engineering designs, replacement parts, and prototypes. Only recently, Reuters reported the launch of a 3D-printed neighborhood and hotel in Texas, United States. To this, experts are wondering whether artificial intelligence and 3D printing technology can fix the global housing crisis.

Artificial Intelligence & 3D Printing: A Groundbreaking Intervention

According to a report by Forbes, the 3D printing industry was valued at $14.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $58 billion by 2032. The key challenge hindering the growth of 3D printing is its cost inefficiency, especially for metal 3D printing. However, a combination of artificial intelligence and 3D printing may ramp up the use of 3D printing globally. There are a few companies tirelessly working on bridging the gaps in 3D printing using artificial intelligence. Let’s take a look at what they offer.

Printipal.io is one such example. The company uses artificial intelligence to monitor the printing process so humans do not have to do it themselves. The technology identifies errors and sits through the entire printing process while workers sit back and relax. Some of its features include defect detection, health checks, automation, and remote management. The tool helps minimize waste and improves efficiency significantly.

On the other hand, 1000 Kelvin, a developer of AI solutions for 3D printing, launched AMAIZE in the last quarter of 2023. AMAIZE is a fully AI-powered 3D printing software that is designed to automate the correction of issues and improve accuracy, eliminating the need for multiple revisions and element simulations. The CEO of 1000 Kelvin stresses the need for sustainable solutions to 3D printing. Improving the efficiency of the 3D printing industry can thoroughly optimize the global manufacturing and production sector.

Now that we have studied the 3D printing industry’s outlook and how the inclusion of AI can improve efficacy, let’s take a look at some pioneers of 3D printing technology.

Our Methodology

To come up with the 10 best 3D printing stocks to buy right now, we went over multiple ETFs, our own rankings, and similar rankings on the internet. We then examined the hedge fund sentiment of each stock and picked the most popular ones. Our list is in ascending order of the number of hedge fund holders, as of Q2 2024.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Is Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) the Best 3D Printing Stock to Buy Right Now?

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 13

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) ranks 10th on our list of the best 3D printing stocks to buy right now. The company owns a large portfolio of 3D printers and 3D printing-related products such as materials, software 3D printed parts, and customer service. The company serves the aerospace, automotive, consumer, dental, education, and medical industries, to name a few.

Some of its major customers include Microsoft, NASA, Honda, Radford, Siemens, and Toyota, among others. The company has extensive partnerships with these firms. For example, Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) is partnered with SSTEF by Aegis Aerospace, under NASA’s Tipping Point program, to test 3D printed material performance on the Moon. Previously in 2023, the company began working on improving medical imaging with Siemens Healthineers.

Recently, in September, Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) attempted to revolutionize the fashion industry by introducing a new era of precision and efficiency in 3D printing. TechStyle, the company’s new fabric alignment station, is an innovative addition to its 3D fashion technology. The solution prints with high accuracy and allows integration between cutting, embossing, silk printing, and embroidery.

Overall, Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) is leading the 3D printing revolution with its strategic partnerships and advanced mechanisms. The company has massive growth potential as it targets high-growth markets. Analysts are bullish on the stock and their median price target of $11 represents an upside of 48%.

