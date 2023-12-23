Stocks will rocket another 26% over the next 2 years as a housing-market recovery, spending boom, and AI power the economy, market veteran Ed Yardeni says

The S&P 500 could soar to 6,000 by 2025, market veteran Ed Yardeni predicted.

That implies a 26% gain and would come as the US economy strengthens, he said.

"I've been talking a rolling recession over the past two years, and I think that in the next two years, we'll have rolling recoveries."

There are three major catalysts in the economy that could spark a big stock market rally over the next two years, according to market veteran Ed Yardeni.

The Yardeni Researcher president predicted the S&P 500 could rocket to 6,000 by the end of 2025, implying a 26% jump from the benchmark index's current level.

Those gains will be thanks to a strengthening US economy, which should power the market higher, Yardeni said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Friday.

Yardeni pointed to signs of a rolling recovery in the housing market. Mortgage rates have pulled back in recent weeks, pushing more buyers and sellers off the sidelines.

Existing home sales ticked higher 0.8% in November, according to National Association of Realtors, a possible sign that the housing freeze is finally starting to thaw.

He also said consumers will ramp up purchases next year after retailers saw inventory pile up this year. In fact, retail sales already saw a slight bump in November.

Some areas, like the commercial real estate sector, will likely roll into a recession next year. But after that, the economy will generally be on the mend, Yardeni said.

That recovery will be supplemented by a coming boom in productivity as more companies implement artificial intelligence, he added.

Productivity gains will improve from about 1.8% over the past five years to 3.5%-4.5% by the end of the decade, "which sounds far fetched — if not delusional, I admit — but that's the way productivity boom cycles have gone in the past," he said.

Yardeni has previously said a productivity increase could help usher in another "roaring 20s" in the stock market, and his forecast remains among the most bullish on Wall Street, though markets have generally warmed up to the prospects of a soft landing next year and are expecting more gains for stocks.

