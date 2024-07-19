Stocks in play: Zonetail Inc.
Announced that it intends to offer for sale, on a non-brokered private placement basis, securities of the Company consisting of shares of the Company at a price of $0.02 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Zonetail Inc. shares V.ZONE are trading unchanged at $0.02.
