Canada markets close in 5 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,755.37
    +28.61 (+0.13%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,548.99
    +4.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • DOW

    40,479.42
    -185.60 (-0.46%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7289
    -0.0009 (-0.13%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    82.54
    -0.28 (-0.34%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    89,531.50
    +786.34 (+0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,343.91
    +13.01 (+0.98%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,404.50
    -51.90 (-2.11%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,198.29
    -41.38 (-1.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2470
    +0.0580 (+1.38%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,901.57
    +30.34 (+0.17%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    16.04
    +0.11 (+0.69%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,161.28
    -43.61 (-0.53%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    40,063.79
    -62.56 (-0.16%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6692
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS RETREAT AT OPEN IN WAKE OF GLOBAL TECH OUTAGE

CrowdStrike says fix in place for the glitch, a botched update that hit Microsoft-based systems

Stocks in play: Zonetail Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Announced that it intends to offer for sale, on a non-brokered private placement basis, securities of the Company consisting of shares of the Company at a price of $0.02 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Zonetail Inc. shares V.ZONE are trading unchanged at $0.02.

