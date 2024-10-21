Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    24,802.22
    -20.32 (-0.08%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,854.51
    -10.16 (-0.17%)
     

  • DOW

    43,092.11
    -183.80 (-0.42%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7229
    -0.0018 (-0.25%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    70.05
    +0.83 (+1.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    92,961.12
    -2,018.70 (-2.13%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.75
    +0.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,750.10
    +20.10 (+0.74%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,261.62
    -14.47 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1500
    +0.0770 (+1.89%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    18,500.84
    +11.28 (+0.06%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    18.63
    +0.60 (+3.33%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,345.14
    -13.11 (-0.16%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,954.60
    -27.15 (-0.07%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6668
    +0.0002 (+0.03%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

DOW SLIPS AS S&P 500, NASDAQ WOBBLE WITH FLOOD OF EARNINGS AHEAD

Earnings season ramps up this week, as over 100 S&P 500 companies are lined up to report

Stocks in play: Xtract One Technologies

Baystreet.ca

Will be presenting at the 17th annual Main Event on Wednesday, October 30 at 9:30 AM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Peter Evans, CEO, will be representing the company. Xtract One Technologies shares T.XTRA are trading up $0.01 at $0.69.

Read: