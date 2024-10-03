Stocks in play: Xtract One Technologies
Announced its SmartGateway has been selected to protect all entrances at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as a result of the Company’s partnership with the Cleveland Cavaliers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Installation was completed during the second quarter of 2024. Xtract One Technologies shares T.XTRA are trading up $0.02 at $3.03.
