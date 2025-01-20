Stocks in play: Xanadu Mines Ltd

In This Article:
Has filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled National Instrument 43-101 Report, Kharmagtai Copper-Gold Project, South Gobi, Mongolia, effective 10 October 2024. Xanadu Mines Ltd shares T.XAM are trading unchanged at $0.05.
