Stocks in play: WSP Global Inc.
Announced that the shareholders of POWER Engineers, Incorporated voted at their special meeting of shareholders in favour of the proposal to approve the previously announced acquisition of POWER by WSP pursuant to an agreement and plan of merger dated as of August 12, between WSP and POWER, among others. WSP Global Inc. shares T.WSP are trading up $2.17 at $225.03.
