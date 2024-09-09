Stocks in play: WSP Global Inc.

Associated Press

There's no evidence that a well-known beluga whale that lived off Norway's coast and whose harness ignited speculation it was a Russian spy was shot to death last month as claimed by animal rights groups, Norwegian police said Monday. The tame beluga, which was first spotted in 2019 not far from Russian waters with a harness reading “Equipment St. Petersburg," was found floating at the Risavika Bay in southern Norway on Aug. 31. Animal advocate groups OneWhale and NOAH last week filed a police report saying that the animal’s wounds suggested it was intentionally killed.