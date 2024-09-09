Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    23,024.36
    +242.93 (+1.07%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,449.94
    +41.52 (+0.77%)
     

  • DOW

    40,736.52
    +391.11 (+0.97%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7372
    +0.0003 (+0.04%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    67.86
    +0.19 (+0.28%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    74,509.27
    +975.65 (+1.33%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.72
    +0.01 (+0.71%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,525.60
    +1.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,110.75
    +19.34 (+0.92%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7270
    +0.0170 (+0.46%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,811.65
    +120.82 (+0.72%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    19.94
    -2.44 (-10.91%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,273.68
    +92.21 (+1.13%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,215.75
    -175.72 (-0.48%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6674
    +0.0030 (+0.45%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS RISE AT OPEN AFTER STEEP LOSSES LAST WEEK

Focus turns to fresh consumer inflation print Wednesday to provide clues to the path of rates

Stocks in play: WSP Global Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Announced that the shareholders of POWER Engineers, Incorporated voted at their special meeting of shareholders in favour of the proposal to approve the previously announced acquisition of POWER by WSP pursuant to an agreement and plan of merger dated as of August 12, between WSP and POWER, among others. WSP Global Inc. shares T.WSP are trading up $2.17 at $225.03.

