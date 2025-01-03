Stocks in play: Western Resources Corp.

In This Article:
Announces that its principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission, has granted the Company its request for a management cease trade order effective January 2, 2025. Western Resources Corp. shares T.WRX are trading unchanged at $0.04.
