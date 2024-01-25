Stocks in play: WELL Health Technologies Corp.
Announced positive preliminary quarterly financial results for Q4-2023 ending December 31, 2023 with projected record revenue and positive adjusted and non-adjusted EPS or Earnings per Share. WELL's strong financial performance was driven by another record quarter in patient visits which resulted in sequential QoQ growth of 18% and YoY growth of 30%. WELL Health Technologies Corp. shares T.WELL are trading up $0.26 at $3.86.
South America's Lithium Potential Sparks Global Competition Amid Renewable Energy Push
