Stocks in play: WELL Health Technologies Corp.

Reuters

TORONTO (Reuters) -The Bank of Canada's unwinding of a pandemic-era stimulus policy could end sooner than expected after a shortage of cash in the financial system forced the central bank to use a key liquidity operation for the first time in four years. CORRA, the rate at which banks lend funds to each other overnight, has traded above the BoC's 5% target for the overnight rate, or benchmark policy setting, since August of last year. This month, after CORRA climbed as much as 6 basis points above target, the central bank acted, injecting C$5 billion ($3.7 billion) of liquidity into the market through its overnight repo operations.