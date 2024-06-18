Stocks in play: Vista Gold Corp

Reuters

The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors awaited further insight into the Bank of Canada's move to cut interest rates and after speculators raised their bearish bets on the currency to a record high level. As of June 11, non-commercial accounts had increased their net short positions in the Canadian dollar to 129,493 contracts from 91,639 in the prior week, data on Friday from LSEG and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.. "The jump in Canadian dollar shorts is a cyclical trade," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive.