Stocks in play: VERSES AI Inc.

Announced the final installment of the 2023 webinars series, “The Future of AI Governance,” hosted by Dentons US. If you follow AI, you're likely aware of the distracting noise circulating about how best to manage its technology locally and globally. Are we approaching a tipping point, moving towards artificial general intelligence? Is there a consensus on a global regulatory approach? In this webinar, our speakers will cut through the noise by offering a clear outline of the key considerations in AI governance, the latest developments in international standards and the competing viewpoints on the pathways forward. VERSES AI Inc. shares O.VRSSF are trading unchanged at $0.85.



