Advertisement
Canada markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,284.55
    +10.34 (+0.05%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,577.01
    +27.67 (+0.61%)
     

  • DOW

    36,088.21
    +33.78 (+0.09%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7360
    +0.0003 (+0.04%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    70.01
    +0.63 (+0.91%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    59,345.93
    -238.43 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    898.62
    +5.91 (+0.66%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,045.80
    -2.10 (-0.10%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,860.56
    +8.51 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1440
    +0.0230 (+0.56%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    14,291.83
    +145.12 (+1.03%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.06
    +0.09 (+0.69%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,509.48
    -5.90 (-0.08%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    32,858.31
    -587.59 (-1.76%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6816
    -0.0015 (-0.22%)
     
BREAKING:

OIL, GAS EMISSIONS TO BE CUT BY AT LEAST ONE-THIRD BY 2030

Framework outlining the cap to lay out plans to lower emissions from the sector

Stocks in play: VERSES AI Inc.

Baystreet.ca
·1 min read

Announced the final installment of the 2023 webinars series, “The Future of AI Governance,” hosted by Dentons US. If you follow AI, you're likely aware of the distracting noise circulating about how best to manage its technology locally and globally. Are we approaching a tipping point, moving towards artificial general intelligence? Is there a consensus on a global regulatory approach? In this webinar, our speakers will cut through the noise by offering a clear outline of the key considerations in AI governance, the latest developments in international standards and the competing viewpoints on the pathways forward. VERSES AI Inc. shares O.VRSSF are trading unchanged at $0.85.

Read: