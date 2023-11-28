Stocks in play: VERSES AI Inc.
Announced the filing of a provisional patent application representing an innovative method for “Knowledge Expansion” in next-generation artificial intelligence systems. Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly ubiquitous and has impacted virtually every industry, yet it is largely employed to generate content – images and words – based on massive amounts of data. However, once trained, these models cannot be incrementally updated. VERSES Knowledge Expander enables intelligent systems to continuously learn and adapt in real-time by emulating the encoding processes of the human brain. The Company believes this technology could potentially replace the current state-of-the-art approach to artificial intelligence. VERSES AI Inc. shares O.VRSSF are trading off 3 cents at $0.96.
Read:
Investing in Hope: Biotech Innovations Targeting Increased Breast Cancer Rates in 2023
Tech Industry Titans Clash Over Artificial Intelligence Superiority Ahead of $1.3 Trillion Market
The Stakes are High in the Ongoing AI Arms Race Among Major Tech Companies
Why Pancreatic Cancer is No Longer a Death Sentence: Emerging Therapies to Watch
Mining Industry's Strategic Shifts: Gold Reshuffling in Response to Inflation and Sanctions