MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS SWING HIGHER AS NOVEMBER RALLY EYES EXTENDED RUN

Investors to keep close watch on key U.S. economic data for sense of next Fed rate move

Stocks in play: VERSES AI Inc.

Baystreet.ca
·1 min read

Announced the filing of a provisional patent application representing an innovative method for “Knowledge Expansion” in next-generation artificial intelligence systems. Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly ubiquitous and has impacted virtually every industry, yet it is largely employed to generate content – images and words – based on massive amounts of data. However, once trained, these models cannot be incrementally updated. VERSES Knowledge Expander enables intelligent systems to continuously learn and adapt in real-time by emulating the encoding processes of the human brain. The Company believes this technology could potentially replace the current state-of-the-art approach to artificial intelligence. VERSES AI Inc. shares O.VRSSF are trading off 3 cents at $0.96.

