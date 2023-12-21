Stocks in play: VERSES AI Inc.
Announced that the Volvo Car Group has joined VERSES Genius ™ Beta Program. The collaboration will entail Volvo testing Genius in applications related to advanced driver assistance and autonomous driving. The goal is to create more intelligent decision-making systems and a safer environment for all drivers on the road. The Company believes this strategic move underscores Volvo's proactive approach to testing and implementing innovative solutions with high impact potential on human and autonomous driving safety. VERSES AI Inc. shares O.VRSSF are trading up 16 cents at $1.42.
Read:
South America's Lithium Potential Sparks Global Competition Amid Renewable Energy Push
Harnessing AI's $4.4 Trillion Potential Reshapes the Tech Industry Landscape
How Recent Biotech Breakthroughs Are Changing the Fight Against Breast Cancer
Tech Titans Battle for Supremacy in the $1.3 Trillion Generative AI Marketplace