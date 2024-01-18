Stocks in play: VERSES AI Inc.
Announced today a partnership with Analog, a company led by Alex Kipman and backed by G42, to transform Abu Dhabi's urban landscape through smart city projects. This collaboration marks another step taken to advance smart city evolution. Driven by urbanization, efficient resource management, public safety, and energy optimization, governments are increasingly adopting smart city initiatives to address the challenges of a growing population. These efforts aim to enhance infrastructure in critical areas like mobility, utilities, safety, and healthcare. VERSES AI Inc. shares O.VRSSF are trading unchanged at $1.61.
