Stocks in play: VERSES AI Inc.

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Thursday as the IEA joined producer group OPEC in forecasting relatively strong growth in global oil demand this year, with price impetus also coming from disruption to U.S. output and geopolitical risks in the Middle East. Brent crude futures gained 31 cents, or 0.4%, to $78.19 a barrel by 1411 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 60 cents, or 0.8%, to $73.16. The International Energy Agency (IEA) now expects oil demand to grow by 1.24 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, up 180,000 bpd from its previous projection, its monthly report said.