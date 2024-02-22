Stocks in play: VERSES AI Inc.

Provided a research roadmap that outlines the key milestones and benchmarks against which to measure the progress and significance of the Company’s research and development efforts, against conventional deep learning, for the benefit of industry, academia, and the public. “We laid out a roadmap that can be accessed at https://www.verses.ai/rd-overview, which we expect to use to demonstrate over the course of this year that VERSES’ approach to AI is able to match or exceed the performance of advanced AI models on multiple industry-standard benchmarks while using materially less data and energy," said Gabriel René, founder and CEO of VERSES. VERSES AI Inc. shares O.VRSSF are trading unchanged at $1.10.



