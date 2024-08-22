Stocks in play: VERSES AI Inc.

Announced completion of a research collaboration with NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which successfully demonstrated cross-platform interoperability between Digital Twin (DT) systems for lunar explorations. The project is part of a research phase of the Company’s GENIUS™ beta program. Because of the difficulty of accessing objects in space, DT systems are critical for lunar exploration. DT enables engineers on Earth to manage the health of systems on the Moon and facilitates virtual planning and testing of lunar activities before robotic systems execute potentially dangerous tasks. Furthermore, lunar exploration is evolving into a collaborative international effort and DT has the potential to support testing across organizations globally. The primary challenge to achieving this vision of collaborative lunar exploration is the interoperability between DT systems. In this project, the team from VERSES AI Inc., NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), and California State University, Northridge (CSUN), demonstrated real-time joint testing of a lander model at CSUN and a rover DT model at JPL on distributed NVIDIA Omniverse platforms via standard-based spatial web protocols. Additionally, cross-platform collaborations between Omniverse and Unity platforms were demonstrated using these protocols. The team also showcased IP protection by executing a Physics-Informed Neural Network (PINN) model remotely at JPL while testing the model at CSUN. VERSES AI Inc. shares O.VRSSF are trading unchanged at $0.78.



