Stocks in play: VERSES AI Inc.

Provided a corporate update. “For an early-stage company we have so much going on, especially in the last few months. We wanted to provide this update to share our progress,” said Gabriel René, founder and CEO of VERSES. In the Company update last year, VERSES announced the merger of many of their previous technologies and applications into a single developer platform and data pipeline called Genius™ to enable developers to develop and deploy intelligent agents. VERSES launched their Genius™ Private Beta program in October 2023 to enable early access to partners across multiple industries to showcase the applicability of Genius™. To date, the Company has announced the following 6 Beta engagements: Nalantis, Cortical Labs, SimWell, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), Volvo Cars, and Blue Yonder. Additionally, VERSES has received over 3,700 sign ups for the limited private preview of its Genius™ Public Beta program. VERSES AI Inc. shares O.VRSSF are trading unchanged at $0.80.



