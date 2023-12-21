Stocks in play: VersaBank
Announces that it has made a $50,000 donation to The Salvation Army as its new flagship charitable organization. The donation will be used to support Harvest Hope, The Salvation Army's food security campaign across Canada, including local programs in London, Ont. VersaBank. shares T.VBNK are trading down $0.20 at $13.60.
