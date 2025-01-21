Stocks in play: Veren Inc.

Announced the results from its 2024 independent reserves report, provide an update on its operations and announce the appointment of two independent board members. Key Highlights: Strong reserve additions, replacing 173% of 2024 annual production on a 2P basis; Alberta Montney asset contributed 65% of the 2P reserve additions; Achieved strong exit production in 2024 with full year production in-line with guidance. Veren Inc. shares T.VRN are trading down $0.26 at $7.82.



