Stocks in play: Verde Agritech Ltd.
Verde Agritech Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market. According to OTC Markets Group Inc. operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities,. Verde Agritech Ltd. shares T.NPK are trading up $0.02 at $0.98.
Read:
Data Center Investments Surge 200% Since 2016, Expected to Grow 89% by 2028 Amid AI Boom
Advancements in Cancer Therapeutics: What to Expect from the Upcoming 2024 Oncology Conference
AI's Energy Challenge: Tech Giants Innovate to Preserve Global Electricity Grids
Biotech Developers Pioneer New Treatments, Aiming to Reduce Pancreatic Cancer Fatalities in 2024
Big Players Lining Up to Secure Critical Supplies of Nickel Despite Price Drop