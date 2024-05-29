Advertisement
  • S&P/TSX

    21,977.51
    -287.54 (-1.29%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,277.17
    -28.87 (-0.54%)
     

  • DOW

    38,524.13
    -328.73 (-0.85%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7300
    -0.0029 (-0.39%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    79.68
    -0.15 (-0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    92,709.56
    -104.52 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,457.32
    -27.38 (-1.84%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,346.30
    -10.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,043.20
    -23.65 (-1.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5960
    +0.0540 (+1.19%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,965.36
    -54.52 (-0.32%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.91
    +0.99 (+7.67%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,199.79
    -54.39 (-0.66%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,556.87
    -298.50 (-0.77%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6747
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS SINK AS RISING TREASURY YIELDS RATTLE NERVES

American Airlines slashes earnings outlook, shares slide

Stocks in play: Verde Agritech Ltd.

Baystreet.ca

Verde Agritech Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market. According to OTC Markets Group Inc. operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities,. Verde Agritech Ltd. shares T.NPK are trading up $0.02 at $0.98.

