Stocks in play: U.S. Gold Corp.

Provided the following update on the CK Gold Project engineering and updated Prefeasibility Study progress. With the approval of the Mine Operating Permit on April 29, 2024 , work on the Prefeasibility Study (PFS) update resumed in June 2024 . As a result of changes related to permit commitments and ongoing engineering optimization studies to enhance project economics, the Company deems it highly beneficial to consider the results of these studies prior to completing the updated PFS. With gold, copper and silver prices approaching historic highs, far and above the original PFS of December 2021 , management believes the time to optimize plant and operations is the present, as equity markets in the junior sector trail a new reality and a durable and well thought out mining operation is established. U.S. Gold Corp. shares N.USAU are trading unchanged at $5.33.



