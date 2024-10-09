Stocks in play: Troy Minerals Inc
Announces the commencement of a comprehensive field reconnaissance, mapping, and geochemical sampling program at its Table Mountain Silica Project near Golden, British Columbia. Highlights include: Field program to include detailed geological mapping and systematic geochemical sampling, work aims to further define high-grade silica zones identified in historical exploration, results will guide future drilling and resource delineation efforts. Troy Minerals Inc shares C.TROY are trading unchanged at $0.25.
