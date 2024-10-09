Stocks in play: Troy Minerals Inc

Reuters

Inflation figures released on Wednesday painted opposite scenarios for Latin America's two largest economies, indicating that Brazil will keep tightening its monetary policy to combat rising prices while Mexico brings its interest rate down. The annual headline inflation figures in the two countries did not differ that much from each other, but their price trends diverged and should keep monetary policy in the emerging country peers moving in different directions. Policymakers in the country have vowed to bring inflation back to their 3% target, which has a tolerance margin of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points, meaning they will likely hike interest rates again at their next meeting in November.