Advertisement
Canada markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    24,120.17
    +47.66 (+0.20%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,753.17
    +2.04 (+0.04%)
     

  • DOW

    42,234.48
    +154.11 (+0.37%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7312
    -0.0017 (-0.23%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    72.14
    -1.43 (-1.94%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    84,511.55
    -1,404.20 (-1.63%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.72
    -0.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,629.70
    -5.70 (-0.22%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,192.67
    -2.31 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0450
    +0.0120 (+0.30%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    18,135.18
    -47.73 (-0.26%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    21.26
    -0.16 (-0.75%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,214.69
    +24.08 (+0.29%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,277.96
    +340.42 (+0.87%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6673
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS TRADE MIXED WITH FED AND GOOGLE BREAKUP IN FOCUS

Shares of Alphabet slip in early trading, after rising in a broader tech rebound Tuesday

Stocks in play: Troy Minerals Inc

Baystreet.ca

Announces the commencement of a comprehensive field reconnaissance, mapping, and geochemical sampling program at its Table Mountain Silica Project near Golden, British Columbia. Highlights include: Field program to include detailed geological mapping and systematic geochemical sampling, work aims to further define high-grade silica zones identified in historical exploration, results will guide future drilling and resource delineation efforts. Troy Minerals Inc shares C.TROY are trading unchanged at $0.25.

Read: