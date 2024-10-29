Stocks in play: Troy Minerals Inc

In This Article:
Announces the completion of its initial exploration program at its Table Mountain Silica Project, located 4 kilometers east of Golden, B.C. The Company has completed a comprehensive surface sampling program across the property's Mount Wilson Formation quartzite units, which are known to host high-purity silica mineralization. Multiple samples were collected across the property's extensive strike length, focusing on areas where previous sampling had indicated high-purity quartzite occurrences. Troy Minerals Inc shares C.TROY are trading down one cent at $0.37.
