Stocks in play: Troilus Gold Corp.

Announced a further advancement in its project financing strategy with two Letters of Intent from Finnvera plc, the official Export Credit Agency of Finland, for up to US$300 million and The Swedish Export Credit Agency (EKN) for approximately US$200 million. These LOI’s have been presented to support the development of the copper and gold Troilus Project (the “Project”). These new LOIs, follow the recent US$500 million LOI from Euler Hermes announced on November 13, 2024 , and further enhance the Company’s strategic approach to securing a comprehensive financing package for the Project’s development. Highlights: Troilus has received an LOI from Finnvera, the official export credit agency of Finland, confirming in-principle eligibility for an untied loan guarantee of up to US$300 million to support the Project’s financing package. Troilus Gold Corp. shares T.TLG are trading up 2 cents at $0.29.



